CLIA River Cruise Conference to showcase four vessels

This year’s CLIA River Cruise Conference will include four ship visits and an overnight stay onboard, organisers have revealed.

The four ships docked in Amsterdam during the conference will includes A-Rosa’s A-Rosa Flora, which features an outdoor heated pool and a large onboard spa and sauna, and Amadeus River Cruises’ MS Amadeus Silver III, which boasts a panorama restaurant and glass-shielded river terrace.

Also on display will be CroisiEurope’s MS Douce France, one of the line’s ‘five anchor’ premium ships, and Crystal Cruises’ Crystal Bach, an all-suite ship featuring one of the largest standard accommodations in river cruising.

The event will take place in Amsterdam across November 10th-11th.

As well as a visit on each ship, delegates will also dine and stay overnight on Sunday, November 10th onboard either A-Rosa Flora or MS Douce France.

The two-day River Cruise Conference will also include conference sessions at the Mövenpick Hotel Amsterdam City Centre, a trade fair and networking opportunities.

Andy Harmer, CLIA UK & Ireland director, said: “For agents who are serious about building their river cruise business and want to learn more about this fantastically diverse and exciting sector of the industry, the annual CLIA River Cruise Conference is not to be missed.”

CLIA agents can register for the conference here.