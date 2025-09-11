City of Dreams Mediterranean Brings Back Its Sunshine Guarantee Promise

Summer is over for Brits, but the sunshine doesn’t have to stop, as a five-star resort in Cyprus brings back its promise of guaranteed winter sun. Guests at City of Dreams, Mediterranean in Limassol can enjoy a complimentary return stay if they don’t have a sunny holiday this autumn and winter.

As a summer of surprisingly good weather draws to a close in the UK, the lure of winter sun breaks offers the chance to keep the holiday spirit alive. With almost 340 days of sunshine a year, Cyprus is one of Europe’s sunniest destinations within a short haul flight of the UK.

City of Dreams Mediterranean is the only luxury five-star resort ready to put its weather where its mouth is: if the sun doesn’t shine during your stay, you’ll receive a complimentary night on your next visit for every day that doesn’t meet the Sunshine Guarantee definition.

Add to that 15% off stays, €100 to spend across the resort, daily breakfast and complimentary excursions when booking direct and guests have even more reasons to escape the British autumn and winter blues for guaranteed sunshine in Cyprus.

New Excursion Programme: Explore Cyprus Beyond the Resort

ADVERTISEMENT

From 1st September, guests can join complimentary excursions from the hotel, running through the end of the year:

Fridays: Food & Culture: Timios Stavros Monastery & Omodos Square.

Saturdays: History & Crafts: Pano Lefkara Village.

Fridays and Saturdays: Lady’s Mile Beach Shuttle: Drop-offs at Aplostra Beach Bar, Captain’s Cabin and Columbia Sun (running until late October/early November).

A Sun-Kissed Gem in the Mediterranean

Cyprus offers a mix of rich cultural heritage, white sandy beaches and emerald waters and City of Dreams Mediterranean makes the perfect base from which to explore the beauty of Limassol, now with a promise of sunshine.

Luxury Weekends Away Without the Airport Marathon

Just over four hours away from the UK, City of Dreams combines five-star hospitality and premium facilities in a relaxed, luxurious setting, with year-round Mediterranean sunshine an added bonus. That means no arduous flights, no jet lag, yet all the benefits of a long-haul winter sun break.

City of Dreams Mediterranean is an award-winning resort in Limassol, Cyprus that marks a new era of premium comfort, elegance and unrivalled leisure facilities for UK holidaymakers.

Europe’s first integrated resort (IR), City of Dreams Mediterranean is a premium property that includes a hotel with a casino, entertainment shows, luxury retail, fine dining and convention facilities.

From designer shopping and gorgeous relaxation spaces at the Renu spa and fitness centre, to fine dining at the resort’s indulgent Amber Dragon, Anais and Prime Steakhouse restaurants; it’s a weekend or weeklong winter escape that feels a world away from cold, grey winter skies. The resort also has a state-of-the-art Tennis Academy, with 12 courts and coaching managed by Cypriot tennis hero Marco Baghdatis

With unparalleled leisure facilities, as well as world-class amenities all under one roof; City of Dreams Mediterranean, has everything for the ultimate, sun-soaked getaway.

Located near the coastal city of Limassol and the crystal calm waters of Lady’s Mile beach, City of Dreams Mediterranean offer breathtaking views of the Akrotiri Salt Lake and the Troodos Mountain range and enjoys Cyprus’s year-round temperate climate.

Limassol itself is a vibrant and welcoming city that hosts the annual Limassol Carnival, a spectacular event that is second only to Rio in terms of local participation. The area is also a prolific wine producer with a host of vineyards open for tourists and visitors and an annual wine festival each September.

“We want to give our guests complete confidence when booking their trip,” says Grant Johnson, Senior Vice President & Property General Manager. “With the Sunshine Guarantee, they know they’ll enjoy the famous weather here in Cyprus and if not, they’ll be rewarded. Coupled with our new excursion programme, it’s the perfect time to explore everything the island has to offer.”

Book direct to benefit from the Sunshine Guarantee.

What counts as Sunshine?

“Sunshine” is defined as a day with at least 70% direct sunlight between 9am and 5pm, as measured by AccuWeather.com. A weekly sunshine calendar will be shared online so guests can track it.

City of Dreams Sunshine Guarantee Offer at a Glance

Free stay next time: one complimentary night for every full day that doesn’t meet the “Sunshine Guarantee”* during your current stay.

15% off your stay (minimum three nights) when booking direct before 30th September 2025, for stays between 16th October 2025 to 31st March 2026.

A €100 voucher to use across the resort, from restaurants and bars to the Renu Spa & Fitness or the Casino.

Daily breakfast at Aura restaurant.

Rooms start from £467.

For more information or to book, visit: www.cityofdreamsmed.com.cy