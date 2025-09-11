Extend Your Summer: Türkiye’s Coastlines Shine Into September

Britons are increasingly looking to extend their summer holidays, and Türkiye’s coastlines are the perfect destination as the UK cools down.

According to the latest Monitoring Sentiment for Intra-European Travel report from the European Travel Commission (ETC), 77% of Europeans intend to travel between June and November this year. September remains one of the most popular months for holidaymakers, with 22% of respondents planning trips during this time.

The Mediterranean leads the way as the top destination thanks to its prolonged warm weather, making Türkiye’s Aegean and Mediterranean coasts particularly appealing for travellers seeking to stretch their summer.

With direct flights from across Europe, attractive off-peak prices, and sunshine lasting until late November, Türkiye offers the perfect mix of beaches, culture, and cuisine away from the peak season crowds.

In the Aegean region, İzmir provides the ideal starting point. Just beyond the city, the Çeşme Peninsula entices with its vibrant coastal towns, including Çeşme with its Blue Flag beaches and lively dining scene, Alaçatı with its stone houses and boutique stays, and Urla, home to the vineyard route and MICHELIN-starred farm-to-table restaurants.

Further south, the Muğla coastline boasts world-famous destinations such as Bodrum, renowned for its luxury resorts, historic Bodrum Castle, and golden beaches. Visitors can also discover the lively shores of Marmaris, the Caretta caretta nesting haven of İztuzu in Dalyan, the tranquil bays of Datça, and the iconic Ölüdeniz in Fethiye, known for its Blue Lagoon.

Antalya: 300 Days of Sunshine on the Turkish Riviera

On the Mediterranean coast, Antalya offers 300 days of sunshine each year and holds the world record for Blue Flag beaches, with 233 in total.

Highlights include the sweeping sands of Patara, the city beaches of Konyaaltı and Lara, the bohemian charm of Olympos, and the dramatic setting of Kaputaş Beach, regularly ranked among the world’s best. For those seeking quieter escapes, Sazak Bay and Porto Ceneviz provide peaceful alternatives.

Beyond its beaches, Antalya is a cultural treasure hub. Ancient cities such as Perge and Aspendos showcase the rich history of the Lycian, Pamphylian, and Pisidian civilisations, while Mediterranean cuisine featuring fresh seafood and local wines completes the experience.

Türkiye’s Aegean and Mediterranean coasts offer the perfect opportunity for European travellers to prolong their summer this September, combining warm weather, cultural discovery, and world-class gastronomy in one unforgettable trip.