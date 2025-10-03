Central Holidays Unveils 2026 Signature Italy Escorted Tours with Early Booking Savings

Central Holidays, award-winning leader in affordable-luxury travel to Italy for more than 50 years, is proud to announce its 2026 line-up of signature Italy Escorted Tours, featuring guaranteed departures, and an exclusive Early Booking Promotion offering savings of up to $200 per person. Designed to highlight the very best of Italy, from iconic landmarks to hidden gems, these travel programs reflect Central Holidays’ deep expertise, insightful local knowledge, and longstanding commitment to delivering unforgettable, immersive travel experiences.

With Central Holidays’ Italy destination specialists and in-country destination management office in Rome, travelers enjoy a seamless journey from the planning stages and every day of their vacation—through their return home. Clients benefit from the unparalleled peace of mind that comes with booking with a company that knows Italy better than any other, while travel advisors gain a trusted partner to support every aspect of their clients’ travels.

“Our signature Italy Escorted Tours are handcrafted to immerse travelers in the soul of ‘Made in Italy,’” said Adam Greis, General Manager of Central Holidays. “From the rich cultural heritage to local culinary traditions, our escorted programs take clients to experience Italy like a local, not just a tourist. With guaranteed departures and our expert team on the ground in Italy and in the U.S., travel advisors can confidently offer their clients extraordinary travel experiences while knowing every detail is meticulously taken care of for them every step of the way.”

2026 Early Booking Promotion: Book Early. Save More.

Magnificent Italy & The Amalfi Coast – Save $200 per person | Promo Code: MAG200EBD

Italy’s Northern Highlights – Save $150 per person | Promo Code: NH150EBD

Sunbelt, Rome, and Amalfi Coast – Save $75 per person | Promo Code: SUN75EBD

Central Holidays’ Early Bird Discount is valid for new requests submitted after September 15, 2025, and deposited by November 30, 2025. Promo code must be mentioned at the time of booking. Not valid for group travel (special rates may apply) and cannot be combined with any other offer. Additional restrictions apply.

Why Choose Central Holidays Italy Escorted Tours?

Unmatched Local Expertise: Central Holidays’ Italy destination specialists bring decades of firsthand experience to every itinerary, ensuring travelers access authentic cultural experiences and hidden gems that only locals know.

Seamless, Stress-Free Travel: With a dedicated team in Italy and the U.S., every detail, from centrally located accommodations and deluxe transportation to exclusive activities is expertly coordinated for worry-free travels.

Tailored Small Group Experiences: Designed for intimate groups, our tours allow for personalized attention, even more immersive sightseeing, and meaningful interactions with the locals.

Signature Culinary and Cultural Experiences: Enjoy curated dining experiences, wine tastings, and immersive cultural moments that showcase the heart of Italy’s traditions.

Reliability and Confidence: With Guaranteed Departures, travelers and advisors alike can plan with certainty, knowing each tour will depart as scheduled, providing peace of mind and guaranteed commissions for travel agents.

Central Holidays’ Italy Escorted Tours embody the essence of “Made in Italy,” offering guests the chance to feel locally, connected, and at home throughout their journey while discovering the people, places, and traditions that have made Italy a global symbol of excellence.

For travel advisors interested in learning more about the 2026 Italy Escorted Tours, Early Booking Promotions, or becoming a preferred Central Holidays partner, contact Margie Bell, Travel Industry Sales Vice President, at [email protected].