CHOICE HOTELS EMEA APPOINTS ARNOUD VINK AS HEAD OF DEVELOPMENT

Choice Hotels EMEA, the 100% franchise focused hotel company, has appointed Arnoud Vink as its new Head of Development since May 1st.

Arnoud is responsible for driving the group’s growth strategy across EMEA and the appointment supports the company’s ongoing focus on building a scalable network of high-quality hotels across the region.

Reporting to Jonathan Mills, Choice Hotels EMEA CEO, Arnoud will play a critical role in achieving our expansion and development goals for the region. He will focus on signing new partnerships and franchise agreements in EMEA, alongside working to develop new opportunities with existing franchisees.

Commenting on Arnoud’s appointment, Choice Hotels EMEA CEO, Jonathan Mills, said: “I’m delighted to have an expert of Arnoud’s calibre, with his wealth of expertise and strong relationships in real estate management, join our leadership team.

“With our revitalised brands being rolled out across EMEA, appointing a highly experienced franchise development specialist to help take them to market was the obvious next step and I look forward to seeing Arnoud steer our growth strategy as we further solidify our position across the EMEA region.”

Arnoud Vink, Head of Development at Choice Hotels EMEA, added: “This is a truly exciting time to join Choice Hotels EMEA as we continue to re-energise our entire EMEA portfolio.

“I look forward to managing Choice Hotels’ regional expansion plans, working with the team to further grow our presence across the region, optimising returns on investment for our franchisees and providing exceptional value to today’s travellers.

“I am excited by what the Choice Hotels franchisee-focused approach and dynamic brand revitalisation strategy offers entrepreneurs and investors, alongside its focus on flexibility and robust ROI, and I am looking forward to showcasing these opportunities to investors region-wide.”

With over 15 years experience in hospitality, Arnoud has held various senior leadership positions at the Accor Group in France. Most recently, he managed the development and franchising of all Accor brands in the French market as the group’s Senior Vice President, prior to setting up his own consultancy.

For further information on Choice Hotels, please visit: www.choicehotels.com/en-uk.