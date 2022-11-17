China Airlines Wins Corporate Sustainability Awards for 9th Consecutive Year

The results of the 2022 Taiwan Corporate Sustainability Awards (TCSA) and Global Corporate Sustainability Awards (GCSA) were announced yesterday (11/16). China Airlines maintained its eye-catching performance by garnering four top awards. China Airlines not only won the TCSA Award for the ninth year in a row, but also won top honors in the Sustainability Report category, demonstrating the carrier’s commitment to sustainable development.

The TCSA and GCSA award ceremony was conducted by President of the Examination Yuan Huang Jong-Tsun who personally presented China Airlines President Kao Shing-Hwang with the awards. The top four awards won by China Airlines were the TCSA “Best Report” award for Corporate Sustainability Report Awards, awards for “Climate Leadership” and “Social Inclusion Leadership”, as well as the GCSA gold award for “Sustainability Reporting.”

China Airlines is a pioneer in environmental sustainability in the Taiwanese airline industry. Thanks to its sound business and energy risk management mechanism, it was able to take the lead over domestic airlines and transportation industries by disclosing its first TCFD report and its Forest and Biodiversity Conservation Commitment. China Airlines also participated in the “Sustainable Flight Challenge” organized by SkyTeam by putting a demonstration flight into service. The entire A321neo fleet now uses 10% sustainable aviation fuel for delivery flights with the goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050 to do our part for environmental sustainability.

“Giving back to society and creating social value” is another important commitment for the sustainability of China Airlines. During the COVID-19 pandemic, China Airlines transported important medical supplies on charter flights in response to international aid requests. More than 110 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were delivered to boost corporate social value. Volunteer teaching and charity basketball camps, caring for the disadvantaged, and donation of heart-warming food boxes to epidemic prevention heroes were carried out. Healthcare groups and children from the non-profit kindergartens of Taiwan Fund for Children and Families were invited to take part in the “Pikachu Jet CI” charity micro-trip. 100 tonnes of carbon reduction credit were also donated to contribute to social development.

China Airlines has won many awards for its sustainability performance. These included winning the DJSI evaluation for six straight years, being chosen by the FTSE4Good Index Series seven times, winning a “Silver Class” award in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook in 2021, as well as being included as a constituent stock in the FTSE4Good TIP Taiwan ESG Index on four occasions. This year the carrier won the National Enterprise Environmental Protection Award for the first time. China Airlines will continue to promote ESG initiatives, fulfill corporate responsibility, and fully demonstrate the determination to embrace sustainability.