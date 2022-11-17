Book forward to summer 2024 with easyJet holidays

easyJet holidays has this week put its summer 2024 packages on sale, meaning holidays with Europe’s fastest growing tour operator can now be booked right up to the end of October 2024

Holidaymakers looking to plan ahead, and make the most of great-value deals, can choose from holidays to over 900 hotels across more than 60 destinations. From the beautiful coastline of the Algarve and lively resorts of Tenerife, to the artistic heritage of Amsterdam and colourful buildings of Prague, the newly launched season has so much to offer.

The package holiday provider has something for everyone, from family-friendly resorts with theme parks and games rooms, to the most romantic spa hotels in Europe. Seven-night sunshine packages for the new season start at just £359, with three-night city breaks starting from £249. All packages include 23kg of luggage per person on all holidays and transfers included on all beach holidays, and are covered by the easyJet holidays Protection Promise.

The new season launch sees tens of thousands of free child places being offered, including during school holidays. This includes on holidays to some of Europe’s best loved family hotels, including the 5* Eco-certified Grand Ideal Premium in Turkey, the 5* Eden Roc Resort Hotel in Rhodes, and the 4* Eco-certified AP Adriana Beach Resort in Portugal.

The launch also means that travellers can exclusively book holidays on easyJet flights, as these are not currently available to book through easyJet, or any other tour operator or online travel agent. Over one million return seats will be available exclusively to the tour operator, with flights from 11 UK airports and more weekend flying than anyone else.

Paul Bixby, Commercial Director at easyJet holidays, said:

“We know that many of our customers like to book early to lock in their holidays at the very best value, and to have something to look forward to.

“So, we’re pleased to launch our summer 2024 packages today to over 60 destinations, with a huge range of brilliant holidays on offer at unbeatable prices. With something to suit everyone, we’re looking forward to seeing where our customers choose to go, while we know our customers with families will appreciate the thousands of free child places we have on offer, so they can make unforgettable memories with their little ones.

Book with easyJet holidays at easyjet.com/en/holidays:

>Rhodes: seven nights at the 4* Eden Roc Resort Hotel on an All Inclusive basis for £600 per person including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from Edinburgh on 22 April 2024.*

>Dalaman: seven nights at the 5* Grand Ideal Premium on an All Inclusive basis for £452 per person including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from London Gatwick on 16 April 2024.*

>Algarve: seven nights at the 4* AP Adriana Beach Resort on an All Inclusive basis for £694 per person including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from Bristol on 21 May 2024.*

>Tenerife: seven nights at the 5* Bahia Principe Fantasia on an All Inclusive basis for £812 per person including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from London Gatwick on 2 May 2024.

>Amsterdam: three nights at the 4* Best Western Plus Amstelveen on a Room only basis for £307 per person including 23kg of luggage per person and flights from Manchester on 22 April 2024.

>Paris: three nights at the 3* Pax Opera on a Room only basis for £351 per person including 23kg of luggage per person and flights from London Luton on 22 April 2024.

>Prague: three nights at the 5* Iron Gate Hotel & Suites on a Room only basis for £440 per person including 23kg of luggage per person and flights from London Gatwick on 29 April 2024.



*Includes free child place