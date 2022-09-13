Children Travelling Through Hamad International Airport Have A New Attraction To Look Forward To

Qatar Duty Free (QDF) is delighted to launch the finest toy shop in the world, Hamleys, to bring magic to Hamad International Airport (HIA). Families and youngsters are invited to step into a world where fairy tales come true, and a child’s imagination runs free.

The Hamleys store at HIA features a wide range of toys, exclusive merchandise, and a magical experience. It also includes a selection of items from world-renowned brands such as Barbie and LOL dolls, plus all the classic family favourites. In addition, the store will also have a selection of Hamley’s original merchandise, renowned for its exceptional quality, such as the iconic Hamley bears. The store’s vibrant red and white interior reflects the magical world of Hamleys and the signature fun, festiveness, magic, and theatre the brand represents.

The grand opening of the Hamleys boutique at Hamad International Airport was an exciting experience that included many activities for adults and children, such as a marching band, a clown magician, a balloon twister booth, and a photo booth. In addition, guests were served branded Hamleys cookies and received gift bags with the store’s best sellers. The famous Hamley bear and his friend Hattie Bear greeted passengers in the store and invited them to explore the fantastic and vibrant store.

Vice President, Qatar Duty Free, Mr. Thabet Musleh, said: “We are delighted to open the first Hamleys store alongside an extensive selection of launches coming soon at Hamad International Airport. At Qatar Duty Free, we always focus on brands that offer our passengers a unique and exciting experience; and we look forward to welcoming families and children to build lasting memories of fun and joy at Hamleys; a globally recognised name and a welcomed addition to the World’s Best Airport.”

CEO, Hamleys, Mr. Sumeet Yadav, said: “Hamleys has always been about offering magical experiences. In everything we do, we hope for only one reward – a child’s smile. And what better way to gift families unforgettable memories than at the Qatar Duty Free that’s bustling with celebration at the cusp of the FIFA World Cup. Finding the perfect toy under the tree is now extra special with our updated store concept, designed to be perfectly insta-worthy. Presenting an atmosphere of interaction for young minds, this store includes Hamleys Room Of Wonders and new periscopes that’s sure to transport consumers to every part of the Hamleys universe.”

Today Hamleys is more than a toy store, it’s a toy emporium where children can play with their favorite toys and be marveled by the live and interactive demonstrations of the many 20,000 toys on display.

Qatar’s Hamad International Airport, in partnership with Qatar Duty Free, continues to look out for exclusive retail, hospitality and lifestyle experiences to match the needs of its millions of visitors – offering a unique opportunity for brands and businesses to connect with a truly global audience. HIA’s expansion will also further enhance the multi-dimensional offerings of the five-star airport by integrating art collections and lush greenery as well as hosting contemporary retail and dining concepts among other leisure attractions and facilities under one expansive world-class terminal.

As the Official Airport Partner for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, HIA is ready to create memorable experiences for travelling fans from across the globe by hosting the best stores and boutiques and ensuring seamless connectivity though the airport. As the country gears up to welcome thousands of visitors during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, HIA is preparing to boost its capacity to welcome over 58 million passengers per year.