Chief Frank Antoine joins Advisory Board of World Sustainable Travel & Hospitality Awards

World Sustainable Travel & Hospitality Awards is honoured to announce the appointment of Chief Frank Antoine to its Advisory Board. A respected Indigenous leader, Chief Frank currently serves as Board Chair of the World Indigenous Tourism Alliance (WINTA) and is the Founder of the Bonaparte First Nation’s tourism and cultural initiatives in British Columbia, Canada.

With decades of experience advocating for Indigenous rights, cultural preservation, and sustainable development, Chief Frank has been instrumental in shaping global conversations around responsible tourism. His leadership continues to elevate Indigenous-led tourism as a pathway to economic empowerment, cultural resilience and environmental stewardship.

The Awards launches Indigenous Tourism category

In recognition of the essential role Indigenous peoples play in sustainable tourism, the Awards is also proud to announce the creation of a new Indigenous Tourism category. This will spotlight and celebrate outstanding Indigenous-led tourism projects and organisations that embody sustainability, community leadership and cultural authenticity.

Glenn Mandziuk, CEO, World Sustainable Hospitality Alliance and Advisory Board Chair, World Sustainable Travel & Hospitality Awards, welcomed Chief Frank’s appointment: “We are deeply honoured to welcome Chief Frank to the Advisory Board. His leadership and insight will strengthen our mission to spotlight the most impactful and inclusive practices in sustainable tourism worldwide. The introduction of the Indigenous Tourism category is a meaningful step in ensuring Indigenous voices and achievements are recognised and celebrated on a global platform.”

Chief Frank expressed his enthusiasm for the role: “Indigenous peoples have always been the original stewards of the land. Our knowledge systems and cultural values are deeply rooted in sustainability. I am excited to contribute to the Awards and ensure Indigenous-led tourism receives the global recognition it deserves.”

Awards Open for Entry

The World Sustainable Travel & Hospitality Awards 2025 are now open for entry. Entries are free of charge until 25 June 2025, and can be submitted through the official Awards website: wstha.com

The Awards honour individuals, organisations and destinations leading the way in sustainability, community impact and environmental responsibility across the global travel and hospitality sector.

30 categories covering all sectors of sustainable travel and tourism have been selected by the Awards Advisory Board of experts to reflect the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and net positive framework of People, Planet, Place, Prosperity and Partnerships.