Changes at the top for easyJet as board members depart

easyJet has announced that Charles Gurassa and Andy Martin have notified the board that they intend to step down later this year.

Gurassa is currently deputy chairman and senior independent director, while Martin is independent non-executive director and chair of the finance committee.

The move is in line with corporate governance best practise, with each having served on the board for nine years.

easyJet chief financial officer, Andrew Findlay, announced his departure from the company last month.

Martin, a former group finance director at First Choice Holidays, will step down on August 31st.

Gurassa, who is also chairman of Channel 4, has agreed to stay on until December 31st in order to provide continuity as the airline responds to the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

John Barton, easyJet chairman, said: “On behalf of the board, I would like to thank both Charles and Andy for their very significant contribution to easyJet over the past nine years.

“We have benefitted greatly from their wise counsel and I am pleased that we will continue to do so over the next few months as we navigate the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.”