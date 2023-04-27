Technology to represent central focus at 30th edition of Arabian Travel Market in Dubai

Representatives from more than 80 of the world’s leading travel technology companies are preparing to exhibit at Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2023, which will take place at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from Monday 1 to Thursday 4 May.

Over 2,000m2 of exhibition space will be dedicated to industry technology during the 30th edition of ATM, representing a 54.7% increase in sector participation compared to last year’s show. ATM 2023’s Travel Tech space will also be supplemented by a brand-new Sustainability Hub, which will shine a spotlight on the latest environmentally responsible travel trends and innovations.

The ATM Travel Tech Stage sponsored by Sabre, will host a selection of in-depth panel discussions that will explore how modern innovations such as artificial intelligence, big data and Web3 are enabling seamless operations, professional development, payments, accessibility, sustainable travel and enhanced customer experiences.

Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director ME, Arabian Travel Market, said: “My colleagues and I are delighted to see such strong representation from travel technology professionals at this year’s show. Encouraging innovation is especially pertinent to ATM 2023 as it is a crucial component of our theme, ‘Working Towards Net Zero’. It is essential for our industry to support and invest in the most promising technologies today in order to build a better and more sustainable travel sector for future generations.”

Sponsored by Sabre, the ATM Travel Tech Stage will host a series of innovation-centric discussions and events throughout the show. The first session, ‘Technology: The Enabler of Sustainable Travel’, will see industry experts discuss how online tools are making it easier for consumers to mitigate their environmental impact when purchasing and planning trips. Moderated by Shashank Nigam, Founder and CEO of SimpliFlying, the panel will feature insights from Tom Kershaw, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Travelport; Lucas Bobes, Group Environmental Officer and Head of ESG Reporting at Amadeus; and Carlo Olejniczak, Vice President and Managing Director of EMEA at Booking.com.

The ATM Travel Tech Stage will also provide the backdrop for a selection of other panels, including ‘The Main Trends Impacting Travel in 2023 and Beyond’. In partnership with Sabre, this session will explore the ways in which our industry has harnessed innovation in the wake of the global pandemic, as well as how technology is likely to drive further advancements over the coming years. Moderated by Abdul-Razzaq Iyer, Vice President – Middle East at Sabre, speakers will include Andy Finkelstein, SVP – Global Agency Sales & Delivery at Sabre; Jason Hooper, Head of Digital Solutions at Dnata; and Dean Wicks, Chief Flights Officer at Wego.

ATM 2023 will feature a Sustainability Hub for the first time in the show’s history. This space will offer a venue for sessions dedicated to the latest sustainable travel trends and innovations while providing the setting for the ATM 2023 Start-up Competition – an event hosted by conference partner Plug and Play, which will see entrepreneurs go head-to-head in a ‘Sustainable Tech Pitch Battle’.

ATM 2023’s technology segment will host a diverse array of other industry-leading exhibitors in addition to those mentioned above, including Itrip, Traveazy DMCC, TBO.com, WebBeds FZ LLC and Expedia Inc, to name but a few. In total, the ATM Travel Tech Stage will feature more than 20 innovation-focused sessions and events during the course of the four-day event.

The 30th edition of ATM will explore the future of sustainable travel in line with its theme, ‘Working Towards Net Zero’. Having officially initiated its journey to net zero, the conference programme will explore how innovative sustainable travel trends are likely to evolve, allowing delegates to identify growth strategies within key vertical sectors, while providing a platform for regional experts to explore a sustainable future ahead of COP28, which will take place in November 2023 at Expo City Dubai.

The conference will also feature a sustainability category at its annual exhibitor awards for the first time. Exhibiting organisations will be recognised based on the extent to which they have considered the environmental impact of their stands, as well as their efforts to reduce their carbon footprint.

ATM 2023 is held in conjunction with Dubai World Trade Centre and its strategic partners include Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) as the Destination Partner, Emirates as the Official Airline Partner, IHG Hotels & Resorts as the Official Hotel Partner and Al Rais Travel as the Official DMC Partner.