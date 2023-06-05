Centara’s Sebastian Scheeg promoted to director role ahead of Middle East expansion

The general manager of Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai has been promoted. The Thai operator is ready for growth in the Middle East, entrusting Sebastian Scheeg to take charge. He is now corporate director of operations Middle East & Maldives.

He maintains his GM role at the Dubai Islands family resort but is now in charge of five other hotels in the region and another two in the Maldives. Importantly, he is also leading the development and opening of another five Middle East hotels in the pipeline.

He opened Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai, driving its leadership team while the industry was on a path of recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. This remarkable achievement was bolstered further by the resort’s extreme popularity amongst its target audiences.

The hotel swung open its doors and was quickly at full capacity – a massive achievement for any newly-launched property. As a father himself, Scheeg’s personal understanding of the nuances of family-friendly hospitality has helped him create what is now one of Dubai’s most popular hotel offerings.

Only the second hotel on what will soon become Dubai Islands, Scheeg is in a one-in-a-lifetime position to help introduce and usher in Dubai’s next global leisure destination. Having already created a family hotspot in a single year, it is self-evident he has kept the momentum going, doing his part to support Dubai tourism as a whole.