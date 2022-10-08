Centara Hotels & Resorts releases details of its newest Bangkok property

Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, releases first details of its newest Bangkok property – Centra by Centara Bangkok Phra Nakhon.

Opening in late October 2022, the 180-key low-rise hotel is poised to become a sought-after choice for leisure and business travellers seeking a contemporary urban escape just steps away from Bangkok’s historic district.

Conveniently located near Khaosan Road and Chaophraya express boat piers, Phra Arthit and Maharaj piers, Centra by Centara Hotel Bangkok Phra Nakhon provides a comfortable base for guests to explore some of old town’s most famous landmarks including the Grand Palace, Wat Pho, the National Museum, Pak Khong Talat flower market, as well as experience the tastes and smells of the area’s bustling street food and family-run eateries.

With a selection of stylish rooms built around a peaceful inner courtyard, this new urban escape provides a relaxing sanctuary from the bustling city outside, where guests have a choice of activities at their fingertips, including a swimming pool with a beautiful terrace, a fitness centre, and modern meeting facilities.

To celebrate its opening, Centra by Centara Bangkok Phra Nakhon is offering an introductory offer with rates starting at THB 1,999++ net per night, plus THB 599 for F&B credit per room per night.

For more information and reservations, please visit https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/centra/cbp

