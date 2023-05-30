Centara Celebrates 10th Anniversary of KTC Partnership

Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its partnership with KTC, the popular Thai credit card provider, to offer its card members access to exclusive discounts on accommodation, dining and spa treatments at participating Centara hotels and resorts.

Under this exciting Centara x KTC promotion, KTC card members can enjoy an extra 21% discount on Flexible and The Place To Be room rates at participating hotels and resorts in Thailand, the UAE, Sri Lanka, Qatar, Oman, the Maldives, Japan and Vietnam. In addition, members looking to book their next holiday in Thailand will receive a special 15% discount on both spa treatments and food & beverage menus (excluding alcohol beverages) at participating spa and dining outlets located in their hotel during their stay.

To take advantage of these exclusive privileges, KTC credit cardholders are required to log in to their CentaraThe1 member account to book and stay at their selected property from today – 30th July 2023. Thai guests also have the opportunity to pay through Centara’s 0% interest credit card payment plan for three months. In addition, KTC card members can redeem KTC FOREVER point for cash back 13%.

“From Thailand to the Maldives, the Middle East and beyond, Centara’s signature hospitality and world-class service are at the heart of every guest stay. We look forward to sharing these experiences with KTC customers through our exciting and exclusive card members-only promotions, as part of our ongoing partnership,” said Tom Thrussell, Vice President – Brand, Marketing & Digital of Centara Hotels & Resorts.

“Both KTC and Centara Hotels & Resorts believe in offering an array of opportunities for our members to earn more rewards to see the world and enjoy new experiences. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Centara and sharing the exceptional service and Thai values that Centara brings to its properties with our esteemed members,” said Prym Panyasereeporn, Head of Credit Card Marketing Division, “KTC” or Krungthai Card Public Company Limited.

KTC cardholders looking to enjoy the perks that come with CentaraThe1 membership, can sign up or sign in to the loyalty programme for free in less than a minute at www.CentaraThe1.com

ADVERTISEMENT

To learn more about this Centara x KTC offer, please visit https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/th/ktc