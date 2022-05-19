Celebrity Cruises launches first-ever NFT collection

Celebrity Cruises®, known for next-generation ships at the intersection of architecture and design, is riding the wave of the future of art with its first foray into non-fungible tokens (NFT).

In partnership with acclaimed artist Rubem Robierb, a longstanding featured artist with the cruise line, Celebrity has launched the Peacemakers Sunset NFT collection, complementing Robierb’s powerful Peacemakers sculpture featured on its brand new ship, Celebrity Beyond. Each NFT includes two money-can’t-buy invitations to the ship’s exclusive naming ceremony and sailing in Fort Lauderdale, 4th - 6th November.

The new NFT collection consists of an edition of five motion art pieces, one of which is currently on display at the Cube Art Fair in Times Square from 18th - 22nd May. On 1st June, the NFTs will then become available for purchase via the OpenSea platform. Proceeds from the sales will go to the artist.

Additionally, a variation of these NFTs titled “Peacemakers, Blue Sky” can be found onboard Celebrity Beyond, making it the very first NFT at Sea.

“Innovation is a pillar of the Celebrity Cruises experience and a distinguishing characteristic of our ships, so it’s only fitting to bring this heritage into the new digital revolution of NFTs and the metaverse,” said Celebrity Cruises’ Chief Marketing Officer Michael Scheiner. “The scale and scope of what’s possible in this space, and the way we can connect our guests with new immersive and accessible experiences, is really endless. It’s exciting to take this first step with the talents and artistry of Rubem.”

“Peacemakers represents two interlaced doves, a tribute to the peacemakers of the world, and the NFTs bring to life the idea that peace is a collaborative act that can never be taken for granted,” said Rubem Robierb. “Yin and Yang, masculine and feminine, me and you. If we want to end all battles and conflicts, there is only one solution, and that solution is peace. It has been an honour to continue my collaboration with Celebrity Cruises, and to push the boundaries of our artistic work together to new frontiers, from the metaverse to displaying the first NFT at sea.”

Once the NFTs go on sale, they can be resold and exchanged an unlimited number of times. At 5p.m. ET on 1st July, each owner of a Peacemakers Sunset NFT will be deemed the recipient of the invitations to join the ship’s naming ceremony, including roundtrip airfare for two, to the Celebrity Beyond naming ceremony and sailing, 4th - 6th November 2022.

Originally from Brazil, Rubem Robierb lives and works in NYC and Miami. Rubem’s art has been recognised worldwide as timely and influential, and, has been displayed at exhibits and acclaimed art festivals across the globe. In addition to Robierb’s “Peacemakers” design onboard Celebrity Beyond, Celebrity Cruises also features his thought-provoking “Dream Machine” on Celebrity Edge, exploring the desire for a fair and just society; and “Empower Flower” on Celebrity Apex, celebrating women’s rights and empowerment.

Onboard Celebrity Beyond, fans of Robierb’s art will also enjoy the incorporation of Peacemakers into the live production show Arte, the first-time a work of art displayed onboard a Celebrity Cruises ship has been integrated into a theatre-show experience; and the ability to purchase from a limited-edition Peacemakers jewellery collection, a collaboration between Robierb and Effy jewellery, featuring necklaces in a variety of precious metals and gems.

Celebrity Beyond showcases the design talents of multi-award-winning British designer Kelly Hoppen CBE; celebrated American designer Nate Berkus; and lauded Paris-based design firm Jouin Manku; the innovation of British architect Tom Wright; and the culinary gifts of renowned chef and restaurateur Daniel Boulud, Celebrity’s Global Culinary Ambassador. The ship also features experiences and products from modern lifestyle and wellness brand, goop. The exquisite ship offers a journey filled with what’s important to today’s discerning traveller: forward-thinking design, culinary excellence, unparalleled well-being and incomparable service.

Celebrity Beyond began her inaugural season on 27th April 2022 with a 10-night sailing from Southampton, England, to Barcelona, Spain, and will now spend the summer sailing nine-to-10-night itineraries in the Mediterranean. In November, Celebrity Beyond will make her way to Fort Lauderdale for the official naming ceremony and a winter season of five-to-nine-night Caribbean sailings.

Celebrity Cruises is considered the North America’s and Middle East’s Leading Cruise Line 2022 by voters at the World Travel Awards.