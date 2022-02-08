Celebrity Beyond completes sea trials as debut nears

Celebrity Beyond successfully completed her sea trials over the weekend and returned to the Chantiers de l’ Atlantique shipyard in Saint Nazaire, France.

In less than 80 days, the crown jewel of the Celebrity fleet will make her debut, when she sets sail from Southampton, England.

The latest ship in Celebrity Cruises’ Edge Series, Celebrity Beyond conducted her sea trials during the first week of February in the Bay of Biscay near the shipyard.

Overseen by more than 50 crew members, including captain Kate McCue, engineers and nautical experts, the ship showcased its sailing capabilities.

“I can’t tell you how excited I am to have completed this important milestone as it brings us that much closer to welcoming our guests onboard,” said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, chief executive, Celebrity Cruises.

“Beyond showed why there is so much more to her than just her looks. Like her sister ships – Celebrity Apex and Celebrity Edge – she went beyond what was needed to demonstrate she’s ready.”

Celebrity Beyond will be the largest ship in the Celebrity Cruises’ fleet.