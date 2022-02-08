Emirates goes double-daily from Gatwick as demand soars

Emirates has expanded its Gatwick services today, offering double-daily flights connecting people and businesses across the south of England with its growing global network.

Since the start of the year, UK bookings from Gatwick alone have more than doubled.

The increase in services at Gatwick follows the quick restart of operations to Emirates’ hubs across the UK as the airline continues to respond to the lifting of international travel restrictions around the world.

Flight EK09 will land at Gatwick at 18:25 today and return flight EK010 will depart at 20:25, arriving in Dubai (DXB) tomorrow at 07:20.

This service joins the existing Flight EK015 landing at Gatwick at 11:40 and return flight EK016, departing at 13:35 and arriving in Dubai at 00:40 (all times local).

The introduction of the second daily Gatwick service takes Emirates’ total UK weekly flights to 91.

Gatwick is being served by both the Boeing 777 and the A380 widebody aircraft.

Richard Jewsbury, divisional vice president at Emirates UK, commented: “We have seen a considerable uptick in demand for international travel in recent weeks, particularly from the south-east and are pleased to be expanding our operations from Gatwick.

“Emirates is fully committed to the UK and we have operated flights from the airport for over 30 years, providing vital connectivity to Dubai and across our international network for passengers travelling for business, leisure or to visit loved ones.

“The route has also carried billions of pounds worth of cargo into and out of the region - supporting UK businesses of all shapes and sizes.”