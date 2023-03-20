Celebrating a Legacy That Keeps Flying

Captain Ruben Flowers, a Southwest Pilot based in Chicago, retired after nearly 31 years of service. To celebrate, he recently flew his last flight alongside his son, Southwest First Officer Ruben Flowers.

His brother, Southwest Captain Chris Sailor, and cousin, Southwest First Officer Chuck Jones, were also onboard the flight. Family is an important part of our Culture of caring at Southwest Airlines, and we enjoy seeing family members share a love for aviation on the job together. We’re grateful for Captain Ruben’s years of service and excited for his family’s legacy to continue at Southwest. We recently honored and celebrated Captain Ruben’s retirement flight, Flight #2601, from Omaha, Neb., to Chicago (Midway).

