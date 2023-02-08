10th Arab Aviation Summit in Ras Al Khaimah

In the presence of leading regional and global players in the aviation and travel industry from across the public and private sectors, the milestone 10th edition of the Arab Aviation Summit (AAS) will be hosted in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, from March 14-16 under the theme ‘Impactful sustainability in modern-day travel and tourism’.

The growing demand for decarbonising aviation and travel will be in focus at the region’s leading aviation industry event that brings together more than 600 aviation experts and hundreds of attendees across multiple sectors at Al Hamra International Exhibition & Conference Centre. Featuring a line-up of interactive panel discussions and inspiring keynote addresses in addition to various workshops and exhibitions which will take place during the three days summit enabling industry experts to share expertise and knowledge and explore the trends, insights and opportunities driving the continuous growth and development of the Arab aviation and tourism industry.

Hosted in collaboration with Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA), the summit will analyse the importance of impactful sustainability and disruptive technologies in a rapidly changing travel market. Stalwarts in the industry including Original Equipment Manufacturers, Destination Management Companies, tourism boards and start-ups, will include best practices and offer valuable perspectives on sustainable business models. Strategic sector discussions will also highlight curated and innovative products, services and initiatives that are currently changing the way people travel.

The 10th Arab Aviation Summit will cement its status as the ‘voice of the industry’ with a series of workshops and partner networking events that open doors for discussions on opportunities and challenges in the sector. Endorsed by Arab governments, the summit will also feature a business development arena with route development and will be attended by noted leaders in innovation, travel influencers and media personnel, amongst other key industry stakeholders.

H.E Raki Phillips, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, said: “Hosting the summit for the third consecutive year not only solidifies the Emirate as a leading MICE destination in the region but also examines the case for sustainability in tourism. As Ras Al Khaimah gears up to become the Regional Leader in Sustainable Tourism by 2025, we strongly believe that the entire tourism ecosystem, where aviation plays a leading role, must work hand-in-hand with destinations to deliver a sustainable future for the industry.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenting on being chosen as the sustainable partner for the summit, Emad AlMonayea, Chairman & President at Vaayu Group, said: “As a company dedicated to rethinking solutions for future challenges within the aviation industry, the sustainable focus of the 10th Arab Aviation Summit is strategically in sync with our purpose and mission. AAS has today emerged as the world’s first aviation and tourism event to calculate carbon emissions and we are proud to be a sustainable partner for this prestigious summit in 2023.”

Frederico Fernandes, Arab Aviation Summit Director, said: “As a critical meeting point for the industry to discuss collaboration as well as opportunities and challenges to advance the sector, the 10th Arab Aviation Summit is an ideal platform to showcase industry insights and best practices as we move in earnest towards making a tangible commitment to sustainable transformation. At the Summit, leading players will outline scalable solutions that address the key interdependent pillars of the aviation ecosystem to accelerate pathways to a sustainable future.”

AAS 2023 is supported by global industry partners such as Airbus, CFM, Collins Aerospace, Turkish Teknik, T3 Aviation Academy, and others. Participants can look forward to industry workshops and high-profile industry leaders addressing regional and international practices across tourism, aviation, airports and more. For updates on the Summit: www.arabaviationsummit.net