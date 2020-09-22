Catto takes up chief marketing role with Travelport

Travelport has appointed Jennifer Catto to the role of chief marketing officer with the company.

She is an award-winning marketing executive, with two decades of leadership experience at both fast-growth and established companies.

Most recently, Catto held the role of chief marketing officer of Telaria, a data-driven software platform designed to monetize and manage premium video inventory.

During her four years with the company, she launched the Telaria brand and, within 24 months, successfully established it as the recognized leader in connected television.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prior to Telaria, Catto was senior vice president of integrated marketing at Evolve Media, a premium publisher of lifestyle content.

While at the company, she repositioned it to align it with emerging ways consumers engage with advertising and content and led change management efforts to build a culture of collaboration.

During her career, Catto has also held leadership positions at digital media publisher, SAY Media, global media company, Conde Nast, and online travel agency, Travelocity.

In her new role, her responsibilities include elevating Travelport’s brand, enhancing lead generation and defining and communicating a new confident, distinct and compelling company narrative.

She is based in New York and reports directly into Greg Webb, chief executive of Travelport.

Webb said: “Marketing is a critical function in any organisation.

“However, it is exceptionally important right now at Travelport as we accelerate the implementation of our new strategy and prepare to introduce our next generation platform.”

Catto is a graduate of Middlebury College in Vermont, United States.

She added: “Travelport’s new strategy, exceptional leadership and vision for marketing made it an easy decision to join the team.

“Opportunities to lead a marketing function as a company embarks on a bold new journey don’t come around often, so it’s an exciting time to be here.”