Cathay Pacific suspends London flights to Hong Kong

Cathay Pacific has confirmed all flights departing from the UK to Hong Kong will continue to be suspended until January 25th.

The carrier said the decision was in view of the entry restrictions put in place by the government of Hong Kong on arrivals from the UK.

The carrier said customers could make free and unlimited changes to their tickets up to December 31st this year.

Alternatively, they can exchange them for Cathay Credits for use at a later date, or cancel and request a refund.

At the same time, Cathay Pacific said it would resume flight services from Hong Kong to London Heathrow from Tuesday in order to assist customers needing to travel to the UK.

The airline intends to operate CX251 flights to London Heathrow on January 12th, 14th, 15th, 17th, 18th, 21st and 24th.

The scheduled flight to Manchester on January 15th is, however, cancelled.

Cathay Pacific said it was committed to providing a safe and secure travel environment for customers.