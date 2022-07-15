Cathay Pacific lands first commercial flight at Third Runway at Hong Kong International Airport

Cathay Pacific today operated the very first commercial flight to land at the new Third Runway of the Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA). The landing of flight CX3251 from Shanghai (Pudong), operated by our Boeing 747-400F freighter, at 08:27 local time on 8 July 2022 was conducted as part of the operation familiarisation on the Third Runway. This allows stakeholders from the aviation community to become familiar with the related operating procedures and collaborative arrangements.

Chief Executive Officer Augustus Tang said: “We are delighted to be the first airline to operate a commercial flight using the new Third Runway, and for that flight to be operated by the ‘Queen of the Skies’, one of our 747 freighters. Our freighter fleet has played a pivotal role in keeping essential supplies, notably vaccines and testing kits, moving between Hong Kong and the rest of the world throughout the pandemic. I would like to extend our sincere appreciation to the Airport Authority Hong Kong, Civil Aviation Department and all other stakeholders involved in the operation familiarisation for their assistance and support.

“The commencement of the Third Runway is a milestone achievement for the Hong Kong international aviation hub that will greatly enhance its capacity and capability for handling passenger and cargo flights. As an aviation hub, Hong Kong has a critical role to play in the country’s development, as outlined in the 14th Five-Year Plan. The growth potential afforded by the commencement of the Three-Runway System at HKIA, together with the opportunities presented by the Greater Bay Area, will ensure that Cathay Pacific and our home hub will remain competitive for many years to come.”