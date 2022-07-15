Hyatt shares World of Care progress update

To share progress made across World of Care, the company’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) platform, Hyatt Hotels Corporation has published its 2021 World of Care Highlights and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) Report to demonstrate how Hyatt is advancing care for the planet, people and responsible business.

“Caring for people so they can be their best has been at the core of Hyatt’s story for 65 years. Through World of Care, we embrace our responsibility and opportunity to work together to shape a more sustainable world and future,” said Margaret Egan, executive vice president and general counsel, Hyatt. “By intently focusing on driving progress against key ESG commitments like our environmental framework and Change Starts Here goals, we are holding ourselves accountable for continued action and progress in order to create the needed changes for our industry, society and planet.”

Hyatt Advances Diverse Workforce Representation

Following last year’s inaugural DE&I report, Hyatt’s 2021 workforce diversity data shows increased levels of representation of people of color across its U.S. workforce, as well as growth across nearly all races and ethnicities among colleagues, managers and leaders. Hyatt’s commitment to share progress annually serves as a critical benchmark to measure the strides made toward a more diverse, equitable and inclusive environment for colleagues.

Hyatt continues to work toward its 2025 DE&I goals around who it employs, supports and works with, outlined as part of its Change Starts Here commitments. With a focus on improving diverse vendor representation across its supply chain, Hyatt welcomed 220 new Black suppliers in 2021, with a continued focus on advancing progress looking ahead. For example, Revival Baltimore, which is part of the JdV by Hyatt brand, worked with Black-owned Black Acres Roastery to supply coffee to all hotel guestrooms and the property’s onsite coffee shop, ‘Dashery, and Hyatt Centric The Pike Long Beach recently welcomed Black-owned brewery Crowns & Hops to its Watercraft Lounge.

“At Hyatt, we believe in the power of belonging – of making people feel at home no matter where they are in the world. We constantly strive to reflect the world we care for with teams that achieve and grow together,” said Malaika Myers, chief human resources officer, Hyatt. “To advance our vision of a world of understanding and care, we must continue to prioritise DE&I across every dimension of our business and take action to make meaningful progress against our goals.”

Hyatt Announces Donation to Launch Human Trafficking Survivor Fund

In an effort to expand the hotel industry’s ongoing work to support human trafficking prevention and survivors, the Hyatt Hotels Foundation has announced a $500,000 donation to launch the “No Room for Trafficking Survivors Fund” in collaboration with the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA). With the donation, and further support from the industry, the Survivors Fund will equip community-based organisations with the resources they need to engage and support survivors – from direct financial support of their short-term, baseline needs to career-related support that can empower and equip them on their path forward.

Hyatt Works to Advance Climate Action

Hyatt further accelerates its efforts to engage in more sustainable business practices as part of its environmental framework – focused on areas of climate change and water conservation, waste and circularity, responsible sourcing and thriving destinations.

In 2021, Hyatt received approval from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) on its 2030 science-based target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Hyatt’s targets include reducing absolute scope 1 and 2 emissions, engaging key suppliers to set science-based targets by 2025, and decreasing additional scope 3 emissions.

Hyatt remains diligent in promoting initiatives that support progress toward its science-based target, which focus on energy conservation, efficient technology, building automation systems, advancing sustainable design considerations and more. An important ongoing focus will be on increasing the number of hotels that have on-site solar panels or are using one-hundred percent renewable electricity such as Hyatt Regency Amsterdam and Hyatt Regency Phoenix. Ongoing property efforts are also critical in achieving these targets, such as the ones displayed at Alila Villas Uluwatu through its on-site sustainability lab.