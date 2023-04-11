50,000 reasons to celebrate the first anniversary of Jetstar’s Busselton Margaret River flights

Last week Jetstar celebrated the one-year anniversary of the country’s first direct commercial service between Melbourne and Busselton Margaret River.

Since its launch, more than 50,000 customers have travelled on the route, with many connecting to the service from across Australia and New Zealand to explore Australia’s favourite surf and wine region.

With fares during the year from as little as $89 one way, the three per week Airbus A320 service has helped to further support and grow tourism in the South West, with customers on average spending between five and seven days in the region.

The surf to city flights have also been a gamechanger for South West locals, saving them at least two and a half hours’ drive time to Perth to fly to the east coast.

With travel demand booming over the Easter school holidays, today’s flight is one of three additional services that have been added to support the increased demand.

Jetstar currently has one-way fares available for travel in May and June starting from $198^ one-way for select travel dates until sold out. Customers are encouraged to plan ahead and book early at jetstar.com.

Jetstar Group CEO, Stephanie Tully, said the Margaret River region’s reputation for premium wine, stunning coastlines and unique experiences has fuelled demand.

“We’re incredibly excited to celebrate this important milestone for our direct service between Melbourne and Busselton Margaret River, which has carried more than 50,000 customers in its first year,” Ms Tully said.

“The launch of this service was highly anticipated after two years of COVID border restrictions and it’s been great to see locals and tourists from around Australia and New Zealand embracing our great value low fares,”

“We thank the Western Australian Government and the City of Busselton for their ongoing support of the service and in doing so boosting tourism in the region.”

City of Busselton Mayor, Grant Henley, said the direct service from Melbourne has made the region more accessible.

“It is extremely important that we have consistent, reliable and frequent flights between Busselton and Melbourne and Jetstar is offering exactly that,” Mr Henley said.

“As a regional capital, we are cementing ourselves as a destination of choice and we need to have options for people to fly in and out of the South West region.”

Western Australian Tourism Minister, Roger Cook, said the popularity of the route came as no surprise.

“This has been a fantastic initiative for tourists wanting to explore the magnificent South West and locals visiting Melbourne,” Mr Cook said.

“We want to make travel easier and simpler in WA so I congratulate Jetstar for providing this service,”

“I’m not surprised it has been so popular.”

Federal Member for Forrest, Nola Marino, has congratulated Jetstar on its first year of the service.

“This service has clearly been well-supported given over 50 thousand passengers have travelled in both directions,” Mrs Marino said.

“These visitors to our wonderful region are spending time and contributing to the local economy, while enjoying the world-class natural beauty and hospitality we have to offer.”