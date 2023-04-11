London’s Oldest Luxury Hotel Celebrates the Coronation of King Charles III

Brown’s Hotel, a Rocco Forte Hotel in London, will be launching a series of royally-themed offerings in May to celebrate and mark the Coronation of King Charles III on Saturday 6th May. Brown’s will be joining the festivities with an English garden-themed Afternoon Tea in partnership with Boodles (a nod to our green-fingered monarch), a ‘King’s Elixir’ cocktail, a portrait of King Charles III by John Swannell as well as a Coronation-inspired dish to share in Charlie’s.

The English Garden Afternoon Tea with Boodles

As the capital’s oldest luxury hotel, Brown’s has welcomed a long list of Royals throughout its illustrious past. Queen Victoria herself was believed to have taken tea at Brown’s and today it continues to be a legendary affair. It is widely known that King Charles is our green-fingered monarch, so, Brown’s Hotel’s talented pastry team have curated an exquisite menu based around the quintessential English Garden in partnership with Boodles. The theme of the Afternoon Tea also takes inspiration from Boodles’ Secret Garden and Woodland jewellery collections.

At this very special Afternoon Tea guests will be offered finger sandwiches and pastries with fresh flowers whilst enjoying the floral installation by Brown’s in-house florist, Ellie Hartley. The tradition of beekeeping has long continued within the Royal Family so, the cake stand’s crown jewel will be a delicate cake in the shape of a beehive that will be drizzled with Highgrove Honey when served. Charles’ favourite cake - fruit loaf - will be served on a traditional tea trolley.

Following Afternoon Tea, guests will be given intricately hand-painted postcards on which they can write to and congratulate the King before posting them in the pink Boodles post-box located just inside the hotel entrance. All letters will be delivered to Buckingham Palace and, if they’re lucky, guests may even receive a response from the King.

Later in May, Boodles, the family-owned jewellers with a heritage as long and proud as the Fortes and the Windsors, will host a ‘Best of British’ garden at this year’s distinguished RHS Chelsea Flower Show. All guests of Brown’s are welcome to visit their flagship Bond Street store - perhaps to catch a glimpse of their one-off Coronation ring - or stroll through their Chelsea garden to cap off a wonderful and indulgent Afternoon Tea.

Priced from £75pp, The English Garden Afternoon Tea with Boodles will be served throughout the Coronation weekend and Chelsea Flower Show, between 1st May- 31st August 2023. For reservations please email [email protected]

Portrait of King Charles and ‘King’s Dover Sole’ at Charlie’s

Exclusively for the week of the Coronation (3rd-10th May), Michelin-starred chef Adam Byatt and his team will prepare and serve the ‘King’s Dover Sole’; a dish to share with a nod to the Coronation in the culinary sense, using the finest British fish and the King’s own Organic English Asparagus from the organic Duchy brand. With a restaurant name such as ‘Charlie’s’, guests can expect to see subtle links back to our Monarch in the restaurant throughout the Coronation period. Furthermore, to mark this special occasion, a portrait of King Charles III will be displayed in Charlie’s Restaurant, across the room from the striking portrait of his mother Queen Elizabeth II by John Swannell.

The ‘King’s Elixir’ cocktail

To toast the health of the King and the nation, guests can raise a glass of ‘King’s Elixir’, a warming drink with a royal heritage. This fragrant aperitif blends Berry Bros & Rudd No.3 Gin with its signature King’s Ginger liqueur, a tonic made for King Edward VII. Served in a Martini coupette with an orange zest garnish, guests can delight in the delicate interplay of ginger, zesty citrus and fragrant botanicals at the Donovan Bar and Charlie’s Bar. A fitting tribute to a new era.

The ‘King’s Elixir’ cocktail will be served in both The Donovan Bar and Charlie’s Bar during the month of May.

Brown’s Hotel offers rooms from £800 per night based on two people sharing a double room. For reservations please visit www.roccofortehotels.com/hotels-and-resorts/brown-s-hotel/