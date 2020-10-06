ACJ TwoTwenty launches to business jet market

Airbus Corporate Jets has launched the ACJ TwoTwenty.

The plane includes for the first time a flexible cabin catalogue, addressing the requirements of the heavy and long-range business jet categories.

“We are proud to extend the ACJ product family with the launch of the ACJ TwoTwenty.

“The aircraft combines intercontinental range, unmatched personal space and comfort for all passengers.

“This latest technology platform offers unbeatable economics and unrivalled reliability,” said Benoit Defforge, president ACJ.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Based on its compelling market appeal, we see promising demand for this aircraft in the growing business jet market.”

While occupying the same parking space and being able to take off from the same airports as competing business jets, the ACJ TwoTwenty will offer three times more cabin space, yet with a third less operating costs benefiting from the high performance of Airbus’ latest A220 family.

The A220 family is the quietest, cleanest and most eco-friendly aircraft in its category, featuring a 50 per cent reduced noise footprint compared to previous generation aircraft, and up to 25 per cent lower fuel burn.

The ACJ TwoTwenty is a clean-sheet design aircraft, based on Airbus’ A220-100, featuring advanced materials and state-of-the-art technologies.

The cabin will offer two times better connectivity than its competitors, a Wi-Fi system across all the cabin and latest innovations such as electro-chromatic windows and LED lighting.

Airbus Corporate Jets has already won its first orders for the ACJ TwoTwenty totalling six aircraft following its launch.

While Comlux has revealed an order for two aircraft, four further jets were ordered by undisclosed customers.

Entry into service of the first ACJ TwoTwenty by Comlux Aviation is targeted for early 2023.

More than 200 Airbus corporate jets are in service on every continent, including Antarctica.