Caren to lead Philadelphia Convention & Visitors Bureau

The Philadelphia Convention & Visitors Bureau (PHLCVB) has appointed Gregg Caren to the position of president and chief executive officer.

Caren most recently served as the executive vice president, sales and strategic business development for ASM Global (formerly SMG), operator of over 350 venues worldwide, headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

He also served in various senior leadership positions while with the company for over 20 years.

Caren has more than three decades of industry experience and will join the PHLCVB on June 8th.

“Gregg brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership from many facets of our industry, including prior sales, marketing and operations experience working with convention centres, hotels, and CVBs, both domestically and internationally,” said Nick DeBenedictis, PHLCVB chairman.

“He is familiar with our customers, our region and has been a close partner to the organisation in his role at ASM Global, the operator of the Pennsylvania Convention Centre.

“As we turn our attention towards recovering from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, we are confident that Gregg will guide the PHLCVB towards future success on behalf of Philadelphia.”

In his new role, Caren will oversee the PHLCVB’s efforts to promote and sell Philadelphia as a premier destination for meetings, conventions, sporting events, overseas travellers, and group tour visitors.

He will also serve as the chief liaison for the PHLCVB’s tourism and hospitality partners, including the Pennsylvania Convention Centre, as well as national industry associations, and the City of Philadelphia.

“After two decades working with dozens of convention centres and destinations around the globe, I am genuinely excited and honoured to represent my hometown of twenty-five years to the rest of the world,” said Caren.

“Given the current state of affairs and my love for the greater Philadelphia region, I also have a strong sense of civic responsibility.

The PHLCVB drives meaningful economic impact for our city and region.

“I’m truly looking forward to contributing to Philadelphia’s recovery efforts by leading the extremely talented team at the PHLCVB, and working closely with the partners and stakeholders that help drive our tourism industry forward.”

Caren was selected following a unanimous vote from the Philadelphia Convention & Visitors Bureau board.