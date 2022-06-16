Cambria Hotels expands with second Boston property

Cambria Hotels, the upscale brand franchised by Choice Hotels International, continues its coast-to-coast expansion with the opening of the Cambria Hotel Boston Somerville. The new 4-story, 163-room hotel underscores the brand’s growth across New England, joining the Cambria Hotel Boston, Downtown-South Boston as well as the soon-to-open Cambria Hotel Portland Downtown Old Port, Cambria Hotel Manchester South Windsor and Cambria Hotel New Haven, which are expected to debut this year.

Located at 515 Somerville Avenue, the newest Cambria is ideally situated just two miles from Boston’s city center and places guests in the heart of downtown Somerville – one of New England’s most sought-after communities and among the most culturally diverse cities in the nation. In addition to providing seamless access to the Cambridge rail line and nearby restaurants and historical sites, such as Prospect Hill Park and Bow Market, the Cambria Hotel Boston Somerville is closely located to several corporate headquarters and area employers, including Greentown Labs, ABM Industries, Cambridge Health Alliance, Fidelity Investments and Liberty Mutual Insurance. Modern travelers also have easy access to the nation’s top academic institutions, such as Harvard University, Tufts University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, which are all within walking distance from the property.

“Boston has long been lauded for its thriving academic community and innovation-driven culture, which makes it the ideal location to introduce another Cambria hotel as we look to expand our upscale offerings in popular markets across the region,” said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. “We know modern travelers want enriching experiences when they visit, and the Cambria Hotel Boston Sommerville offers this and more, immersing guests in local culture at the vibrant city center through sophisticated, urban loft design while delivering top-notch amenities to help them stay at their best.”

The Cambria Hotel Boston Somerville features upscale amenities and approachable indulgences that appeal to modern travelers, including:

Multi-purpose indoor and outdoor spaces, including a designated game room and a spacious lobby, for working, gathering, or relaxing.

Locally inspired design and décor, including natural materials such as walnut and deep jeweled hues of emerald and topaz are fused with gold metals to reflect Somerville’s unique arts and culture scene and rich academic tradition.

Contemporary and sophisticated guest rooms, complete with design forward fixtures, abundant lighting and plush bedding.

Immersive, spa-style bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors.

Lobby currently serves small bites, Cambria Estate wines, and craft beer sourced from local Somerville restaurants.

Onsite dining is coming soon and will feature freshly made food, local craft beer, wine and specialty cocktails, as well as to-go options.

Multi-function meeting and event spaces.

State-of-the-art fitness center.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cambria Hotel Boston Somerville was developed by The Noannet Group. There are currently 60 Cambria hotels open across the U.S. in popular cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, New Orleans and Phoenix, with over 70 hotels in the pipeline.

For more information on Cambria Hotels development opportunities, visit choicehotelsdevelopment.com/cambriahotels.

All Choice-branded hotels are participating in Commitment to Clean, an initiative that builds upon the strong foundation of Choice franchisees’ long-standing dedication to cleanliness with enhanced training and best practices for deep cleaning, disinfecting and social distancing. Additionally, Cambria guests can limit their interactions with hotel staff by using the Cambria Contactless Concierge Service, a text messaging service for housekeeping requests, to-go food orders, meeting room requests and more.