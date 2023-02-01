Lukas Brosi named CEO of Flughafen Zürich AG

The Board of Directors of Flughafen Zürich AG has appointed Lukas Brosi as its new CEO.

He succeeds Stephan Widrig, who will leave the company at the end of April, as previously announced. Lukas Brosi, 44 years of age, joined Flughafen Zürich AG in 2009 and has been CFO and member of the Management Board since 2017.

Following a comprehensive evaluation and recruitment process, the Board of Directors is pleased to appoint the current CFO of Flughafen Zürich AG, Lukas Brosi, as the new CEO of Flughafen Zürich AG. With this appointment, the Board of Directors ensures a seamless transition in management and continuity in strategic orientation. The Board of Directors is convinced that Lukas Brosi will further develop the company both strategically and culturally and successfully lead it through the entrepreneurial priorities and challenges of the coming years.

Lukas Brosi knows the airport and aviation industry very well. He joined the company in 2009 and has been CFO and member of the Management Board since 2017. In his current role, he is involved in all strategic projects and can therefore continue them smoothly. In addition to the finance department, Lukas Brosi is responsible for ICT with the digitization projects and for sustainability & environment, with the company pursuing the ambition of reducing their greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2040. Until 2021, he was also responsible for international business before it became an independent business division. During the corona pandemic, Lukas Brosi and his team significantly contributed to the company’s solid finances and successful coping with the pandemic without government funding through forward-looking financial management.

44-year-old Lukas Brosi is a business economist FH, Swiss national and lives with his family in the canton of Zurich.

CEO Stephan Widrig will leave the company at his own request to take on a new external challenge. The handover of the CEO position and responsibilities to Lukas Brosi will take place by the end of April. Flughafen Zürich AG will now start the process of replacing the CFO position.