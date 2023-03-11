IHG® Hotels & Resorts opens new beachfront hotel, voco Dubai The Palm

IHG® Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies with more than 6,000 hotels, is making waves with the opening of voco Dubai The Palm, a brand-new beachfront hotel situated on the iconic Palm Jumeirah.

The 138-room voco Dubai The Palm is located on the picturesque shores of Palm Jumeirah’s West Beach, offering guests direct access to the West Beach Promenade, only a few steps away from the majestic waters of the Arabian Gulf. Visitors looking to soak up the sun can also indulge in the ultimate beach getaway at the hotel’s private beach.

The rooftop pool and Mediterranean lounge bar, Frenia, are a highlight of the hotel allowing guests to indulge in a slice of ‘voco life’, lounging by the pool with snacks and barista brews. Set to open in early April, Frenia, will transform the rooftop as the sun sets, providing sundowner aficionados breathtaking views of the sea and Ain Dubai (the world’s biggest and tallest Ferris wheel).

The hotel’s all-day dining venue Maison Mathis opens this month. The restaurant is inspired by the best European cuisine with a special focus on the rich heritage of Belgian food culture. With dishes made using only the freshest and finest ingredients, visitors can expect a truly authentic and unforgettable dining experience. Diners looking to savor the taste of the ocean can indulge in a rich Sea bass fillet – a dish carefully seasoned and grilled to perfection – as well as mouthwatering sea food linguini, packed with flavourful clams, shrimp, bisque, and fresh calamari.

Guests looking to maintain their fitness routine can access the 24-hour fitness centre full of natural light. Business travellers can also take advantage of the hotel’s day-lit meeting rooms, perfect for exclusive business meetings and discussions.

voco Dubai The Palm is also committed to working towards a sustainable future by reducing its environmental footprint. The hotel boasts an innovative sustainable water system, duvets made of recycled plastic, and aerated showers to reduce water usage, all industry-leading initiatives.

voco Hotels is one of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ 18 distinct brands and focuses on offering guests an unstuffy and charming experience, combining the reassurance of a global brand with the informality and charm of an individual hotel.

voco Dubai The Palm is excited to open with its “A New Playground Is Here” offer, meaning guests can enjoy an exclusive introductory saving of 30% on all hotel bookings. When guests stay at any IHG Hotels & Resorts property, they can earn points and rewards thanks to the IHG One Rewards loyalty programme. At voco The Palm Dubai, IHG One Rewards Members will also receive 25% off at the hotel’s dining outlets.