CAA extends credit note ATOL protection until January

The Air Travel Trust has announced an extension of ATOL protection for refund credit notes issued up to January 31st.

ATOL protection for refund credit notes originally applied to those issued between March 10th and September 30th.

This was later extended until the end of year, in light of the continued impact of the coronavirus pandemic on travel.

The same conditions as previously advised to travel companies will apply to refund credit notes:

They must be issued for a cancelled ATOL protected booking.

The booking must have been cancelled by the tour operator due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The refund credit note must be able to be exchanged for cash at a later date.

Paul Smith, consumer director at the UK Civil Aviation Authority, said: “We are aware of the challenges the travel industry is facing, and we have therefore taken the exceptional decision to extend ATOL protection for refund credit notes issued up to January 31st.

“Consumers should feel confident accepting refund credit notes for cancelled ATOL protected bookings where the option is suitable for them.

“While ATOL holders are able to continue offering refund credit notes in good faith, they must also offer consumers the option of a full cash refund.”

Further details of the conditions for refund credit notes can be found here.