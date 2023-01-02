Brussels Airlines Kicks Off 2023 With First SAF Delivery

On January 1, the first batch of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) was delivered to Brussels Airport in Belgium. The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) pipeline that supplies kerosene to Brussels Airlines and Airport will also transport SAF through the same system.

The Central Europe Pipeline System (CEPS) is one of several NATO Pipeline Systems used to transport kerosene for ground and air vehicles across Europe. Founded in the late 1950s by NATO, the pipeline system consists of over 3,300 miles (5,300 km) of pipeline across Europe.

The pipeline runs through Belgium, France, Germany, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands. The United States military uses the pipeline system for their foreign missions.

SAF is a term used for various kinds of sustainable aviation fuels. While some sustainable fuels are made of used cooking oils, others may come from multiple renewable waste products.

Sustainable fuels reduce carbon emissions into the environment by up to 80% over the lifetime of the fuel, compared to the fuel acquired through fossils. Brussels Airlines uses the Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel that is produced from animal fat waste, used cooking oil, and renewable waste materials

