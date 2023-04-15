Accor Appoints Martine Gerow as Group Chief Finance Officer

Accor announces that Martine Gerow has been appointed as Group Chief Finance Officer.

Martine will assume this role from 01 July 2023 and will also become a member of the Management board at this time, reporting directly to Sébastien Bazin, Group Chairman & CEO. Martine will lead the Group’s Corporate financial function and manage relations with the market regulatory authorities and financial community. She replaces Jean-Jacques Morin, who remains Group Deputy CEO and Premium, Midscale & Economy Division CEO.

With a strong French and Anglo-Saxon background, Martine started her career as a consultant with the Boston Consulting Group in New York. She then joined PepsiCo and, in 2002, moved to Danone where she served as Division CFO and Group Controller based in Paris. Martine joined the travel industry in 2014, first as CFO of Carlson Wagon Lit Travel, and, since 2017, as CFO of American Express Global Business Travel, based in London. Martine is a graduate from HEC and holds an MBA degree from Columbia Business School.