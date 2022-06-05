British Airways expands US route network in time for summer

British Airways is ramping up its US route network this summer, taking its direct US routes to London to 26. Portland, Oregon becomes the newest destination on the British Airways route map, providing the city’s only direct route to the UK.

A warm local welcome is anticipated as inaugural flight BA0267 touches down at Portland International Airport (PDX). The brand-new route will operate five times per week - Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Neil Chernoff, British Airways’ Director of Networks and Alliances said: “This summer British Airways will be flying from 26 US cities to London and we’re very excited to be adding Portland to our list of transatlantic destinations. Not only are we the only airline to offer direct flights from Portland to London, but this new route also opens a wide variety of connections for our customers. Through Alaska Airlines, our oneworld partner, British Airways will offer codeshare connections to several destinations operated by Alaska Airlines from Portland.”

Tomorrow, British Airways also relaunches its direct route from Pittsburgh to London. It remains the only airline to offer a direct flight from the Pennsylvanian city to London. The airline will resume a year-round four-per-week service - Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

On June 6, the airline launches a new, daytime flight from Newark Liberty International Airport to London Heathrow – its third daily flight from Newark to London, to support the return of business travel.

The daytime flight will depart at 7.55am from Newark - a convenient option for travelers wishing to spend an extra night in the New York area before departing, or for those who wish to arrive just in time for an evening in London. With this additional flight time, British Airways along with its joint business partner, American Airlines will offer the most extensive network from the New York area to London with 15 daily departures this summer, including 11 daily flights from JFK to Heathrow and 1 daily flight from JFK to Gatwick.

This summer also marks the return of daily direct flights from San Jose, California, to London on June 13; and the return of A380 aircraft to more North American airports. Chicago and Vancouver were the latest cities to welcome home the Airbus earlier this week. Meanwhile, Dallas Fort Worth is preparing to welcome the A380 for the first time on July 1. The aircraft, which is British Airways’ and the airline industry’s largest, offers a choice of First, Club World, World Traveller Plus and World Traveller cabins and has a total of 469 seats. There are 12 A380s in the British Airways fleet.