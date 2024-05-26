British Airways Announces Inaugural Flight to Tromsø, Norway, Offering Winter Wonderland Adventures

British Airways will launch its first ever flight to Tromsø, Norway, this winter.

Operating from 1 December 2024, Tromsø will become the airline’s most northernly destination globally and is available for customers to book now.

The Norwegian city is known as being one of the best places in the world to see the aurora borealis, thanks to its central position in the northern lights’ oval. With average winter temperatures ranging from 0°C to -5°C, the destination’s abundant snowfall also lends itself to winter activities including skiing, mountaineering and whale watching.

This winter wonderland, which is in the Arctic Circle, is also a popular destination for those who enjoy exploring Christmas markets. The city’s most picturesque market and its Christmas tree is located in the main square, Stortorget.

Neil Chernoff, British Airways’ Chief Planning and Strategy Officer, said: “Those who missed the northern lights in the UK need not worry! We are excited to welcome Tromsø to our route network – it is a growing winter leisure market thanks to its abundance of cold-weather activities and we’ll be the only premium carrier operating there from the UK. We’ve optimised the schedule for three- and four-night trips, which we know are perfect for a destination like this.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Customers looking for holiday packages can enjoy a wide selection from British Airways Holidays, which include deposits from just £60pp, flexible payment options, ATOL protection, a 24-hour helpline and 23kg baggage allowance as standard. For example:

British Airways Holidays offers three nights on a room-only basis at the Comfort Hotel Xpress Tromso from £379pp, travelling in January 2025. Includes economy (Euro Traveller) return flights from London Heathrow and one checked bag at 23kg per person. Book by 31 May 2024 at www.ba.com/holidays

Return flights are available now from £153 and will run twice a week until 27 March 2025. Customers can take skiing or snowboarding equipment as part of their checked baggage so long as the bag is within 190 x 75 x 65cm.

To book, visit www.ba.com.