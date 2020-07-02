Hotel Indigo Larnaca opens in Cyprus

InterContinental Hotels & Resorts has opened the first branded boutique hotel in Cyprus - Hotel Indigo Larnaca.

Each of the 40 bedrooms is uniquely designed and inspired by Cyprus’s craft heritage with balconies overlooking the picturesque city.

Just a five-minute drive from the airport, the hotel is centrally located in one of Larnaca’s most historic areas, near the church of St. Lazarus and close to Finikoudes and Mackenzie beaches.

Within walking distance to the beach, the hotel combined two traditional Cypriot beach homes into a new hotel, marrying design elements from both old and new.

The bedrooms have a modern yet contemporary feel by merging raw concrete with locally - made, brightly - coloured traditional textiles and light wooden furnishings.

ADVERTISEMENT

The en-suite bathrooms have spa-like rain showers, with brushed concrete flooring and original Cypriot tiling.

All the balconies are fitted with traditional Mediterranean yellow shutters, reminiscent of old Cyprus, and mimicking the sunset amongst the surrounding mountains.

Hotel Indigo Larnaca also offers a stunning rooftop pool and Kampana Pool Bar with breath-taking views of the sea.

The regionally inspired onsite restaurant, Avli, and the Oinotelia wine bar, are conveniently situated on the ground floor and are a destination for locals, tourists, and guests.

Savvas Kakos, chief executive, Quality Group, said: “At Quality Group we are extremely happy and proud to welcome one of the most renowned hotel groups to the city of Larnaca.

“Unique and intriguing by definition, and one of the world’s largest boutique brands, Hotel Indigo is now part of the wider area of Saint Lazarus and a perfect addition to the heart of the city.”

Hotel Indigo Larnaca will operate under the international agreement between InterContinental Hotels Group, Sunnyseeker Hospitality and Quality Group, one of the largest companies of land development and investment on the island.