Brazil eyes the UK as a major European source market for 2024

South America’s largest country is keen to attract visitors from the UK, with an approach potentially including Fam and Press Trips, Strategic Partnerships and Creative Activations.

Brazil’s ambitious start to the new year follows hot on the heels of a successful end to 2023, which saw the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) open its first office in Latin America in Rio de Janeiro. The office was inaugurated by Zurab Pololikashvili, the Executive Secretary of UNWTO at an opening ceremony taking place last 14th December, which was attended by the President of Brazil Luis Inacio da Silva - more commonly known as Lula - and the country’s Minister of Tourism, Celso Sabino.

Brazil received 5.908.341 travellers from around the world last year, almost equalling pre-pandemic numbers. 130.239 of these were from the UK. With recovery from years of disruption now almost complete, the Brazilian tourism sector seeks to continue growing.

Commenting on Brazil’s plans to attract travellers from the UK, Minister Sabino said: “With some of the world’s most iconic sights of natural, urban and cultural beauty covering the length and breadth of our immense country, as well as little known treasures waiting to be discovered by a new generation of visitors, Brazil is a ‘must’ for anyone who loves travel. This is enabled by highly developed tourism sector which provides all options imaginable for visitors, in a framework of stability and security.”

Adds Minister Sabino: “We are beyond the recovery stage from the pandemic, and now seeking to push on to new heights. The UK is one of the most sophisticated markets in Europe, as well as a trendsetter in the region. For this reason, we are considering a combination of impactful promotional activities aimed at the UK market, including potential press and fam trips, strategic partnerships and more, including creative activations. Given this context, our participation in the World Travel Market in November holds special significance, as we are actively developing innovative concepts for our exhibition stand.”

Brazil’s Tourism Board, EMBRATUR, will attend FITUR in Madrid from 24-26th of January. Special slots have been allocated for British tour operators attending, in order to discuss partnerships with the entity. In order to arrange a meeting, please contact: [email protected] - +55 61 9115-8647

