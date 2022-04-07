Brazil eases restrictions for unvaccinated travellers

Brazil is easing Covid travel restrictions on the back of a drop in infection rates. The Latin American nation has lifted quarantine requirements for unvaccinated visitors, although they are still required to show a negative Covid result.

Traveller health statements used to track Covid cases will no longer be required, effective immediately, while testing for vaccinated travellers will be suspended from 1 May.

Cruises and cargo ships will still be subject to quarantine if Covid cases are detected aboard and must remain in isolation when docked, with only health authorities allowed to board.

According to the Health Ministry, the pandemic peaked in Brazil last year when more than 3,000 deaths daily were being recorded.