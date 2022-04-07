Abu Dhabi DCT creates unique NFT

Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) has become one of the first UAE government entities to create its own Non-Fungible Token (NFT).

During a series of innovative workshops, more than 220 employees collaborated to create the unique NFT digital art, which aimed to reflect DCT Abu Dhabi’s corporate values of being welcoming, pioneering, agile, and collaborative.

Jasim Al Hebsi, Acting Director of the People and Performance Department at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “In creating our NFT collage, we have proven that the spirit of innovation is thriving within our organisation. At DCT Abu Dhabi, our vision is to cultivate knowledge and understanding for our cultural heritage, while also initiating creativity to embrace the future of technology. So, as well as highlighting our corporate values and encouraging teamwork, this project has enabled us to gain a firm understanding of how art and culture are evolving in the digital age.”

NFTs are digital assets that represent real-world objects, such as artwork, music, video game, or film clip. The created arts can be purchased or sold online using cryptocurrencies only, and are often encoded and stored on the same cryptocurrency blockchain software.

The two-day workshop event consisted of eight sessions where 20 teams worked on creating their designs using a photo library containing more than 1,000 images. The unique designs were fused to create a collage which was later transferred into DCT Abu Dhabi’s exclusive NFT.

Since DCT Abu Dhabi’s NFT workshop, other UAE government entities have shown interest in recreating the sessions to make their own unique digital assets.

NFTs were first invented in 2014, but they have recently gained recognition as an increasingly popular means to buy and sell digital art. In 2021, NFT sales volumes were estimated at US $24.9 billion, compared to US $94.9 million the year before.

