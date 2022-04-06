Business travel bounces back

Four in five executives expect to travel for business this year in latest sign of post-pandemic bounce back.

The vast majority of people (80%) believe they will travel for work this year and next, in the latest sign of a surge in demand for international travel following the lifting of coronavirus restrictions.

A renewed public focus on sustainability means that most passengers would now prefer to travel by train than plane, new polling by Opinium Research, commissioned by HS1, shows.

The data reveals how demand for environmentally-friendly travel is surging back following the end of all coronavirus restrictions in the UK.

Two-thirds of respondents stated they would prefer to travel by train over plane, with 66% saying they are likely to travel to Europe by train over using a plane for business. The figure increased to 77% for leisure passengers.

Respondents stated that Covid-19 had highlighted a need for businesses to take more sustainable travel options, demonstrating a major shift in attitudes towards green transport when going overseas. This was reflected by four in five of those surveyed (81%) saying they want their business to become greener by reducing their carbon footprint.

Dyan Crowther, CEO, HS1, said: “We’re extremely pleased to see that people are looking to get back out there for business and leisure, and taking up all of the UK’s travel options in 2022.