Brand new Celebrity Beyond arrives In Southampton

Celebrity Cruises’ breathtaking new-luxury ship, Celebrity Beyond, the latest in the industry-transforming Edge Series®, has now reached Southampton, marking the long-anticipated arrival of the brand’s newest, and most luxurious ship, before it officially sets sail on its maiden voyage through Western Europe on 27th April.

A next generation ship that embodies the intersection of architecture and design, Celebrity Beyond goes further than imagined possible for a cruise ship, giving guests endless opportunities to disconnect from the world—while simultaneously reconnecting with the world that surrounds them. With its innovative, inspirational design from the world’s leading architects and interior designers, fine dining experiences from Michelin starred chefs, world renowned wellness partners, exquisite art, cutting-edge entertainment and luxury brand retailers, along with Celebrity’s uniquely intuitive service, Beyond shatters every preconceived notion of the cruising experience, representing the future of new luxury travel at sea.

“The arrival of Celebrity Beyond into Southampton, where it will soon depart on its maiden voyage, is a historic moment for the brand as we welcome this awe-inspiring, expectation-defying ship, which is set to lead the cruise industry into a new era of new luxury,” said Lutoff-Perlo. “Celebrity Beyond is a true game changer for the industry and represents our commitment to growth, to the future of the travel industry and to staying at the forefront of innovation.”

Helmed by Captain Kate McCue, Celebrity Beyond was welcomed by Vice President EMEA, Jo Rzymowska, as the ship and her crew of over 1,400, sailed into the Southampton port this morning.

“We have been eagerly anticipating this arrival moment and we are thrilled to welcome Celebrity Beyond as she sails into Southampton, kicking off her inaugural season in Europe, and setting a new standard for luxury,” said Jo Rzymowska, Celebrity Cruises Managing Director, EMEA. “With its inspirational design, sensational experiences and signature personalised service, Beyond is the travel experience this market has been craving. We can’t wait for everyone to see what this incredible ship has to offer.”

Beyond All Expectations

Inspired by a vision to take the cruise industry into the next era of luxury, Celebrity Cruises assembled an award-winning dream team of modern lifestyle icons for Celebrity Beyond to bring to life extraordinary experiences that allow guests to connect with each other, the sea, and the world around them. Celebrity Beyond showcases the design talents of multi-award-winning British designer Kelly Hoppen CBE; celebrated American designer Nate Berkus; and lauded Paris-based design firm Jouin Manku; the innovation of British architect Tom Wright; the culinary gifts of Michelin-starred chef and restaurateur Daniel Boulud; and experiences and products from goop CEO and founder Gwyneth Paltrow, the brand’s new Well-Being Advisor.

Redefining luxury again, Celebrity Beyond builds on the features and design of its award-winning predecessors Celebrity Edge (2018) and Celebrity Apex (2020) by creating innovative spaces that set the brand apart from others in the industry. Every element of Celebrity Beyond’s look and feel has been carefully curated with re-imagined, upgraded spaces and a host of luxurious amenities, including:

The Retreat®, an exclusive resort-within-a-resort area for suite guests designed by Kelly Hoppen CBE, highlighted by a two-storey Retreat Sundeck with secluded cabanas, chic new seating areas, additional water features and the exclusive Retreat Bar; the warm and inviting Retreat Lounge; and the adjacent private restaurant Luminae.

Transformed accommodations by Hoppen with fresh colour palettes and design details that blur the boundaries between indoor and outdoor living, including the two-storey Edge Villas with outdoor plunge pools, and Celebrity’s famous Iconic Suites, the largest in the fleet, offering better views than the captain’s quarters.

A Rooftop Garden and stunning Resort Deck from Hoppen featuring unique cantilevered float pools and sunken seating areas;

A multi-level, multi-terraced Sunset Bar from Design Ambassador Nate Berkus, redefining the ship’s aft with its internationally-inspired beach club ambience.

32 distinct food and drink venues, including a first-ever Daniel Boulud fine-dining restaurant at sea, the travel-inspired Le Voyage, featuring globally-influenced flavours and a design by Jouin Manku that transports guests to the very places that inspire the legendary chef.

New AquaClass SkySuites, an immersive living experience designed by Kelly Hoppen that helps guests find their centre, including floor-to-ceiling ocean views, private balconies, luxurious bedding and other wellness amenities.

Expanded partnership with goop CEO and founder Gwyneth Paltrow as its Well-Being Advisor, offering a selection of signature retail products and well-being experiences from the brand including fitness tools for AquaClass guests, on-demand wellness classes on stateroom TVs, a custom detox smoothie and more, as well as a dedicated ‘goop at Sea’ sailing.

A bold Grand Plaza spanning three decks, creating an airy and open indoor space with the Martini Bar moved to the centre as a full, circular bar;

The return of the Magic Carpet®, a signature engineering feat on the line’s Edge Series ships that soars cantilevered above the sea, offering guests uninterrupted vistas while sipping cocktails or having dinner. Since its launch on Celebrity Edge in 2018, it is still considered one of the most unique design innovations ever for a cruise ship.

And cutting-edge entertainment including a host of new live show spectaculars and onboard interactive experiences that are as revolutionary, technologically mind-blowing and carefully crafted as the ship itself.

Celebrity Beyond will depart on her maiden voyage on 27th April, 2022 from Southampton, UK, on a 10-night Western Europe cruise visiting Bordeaux, France; Lisbon, Portugal; and Seville, Malaga, Palma de Mallorca and Barcelona, Spain. She will then offer a variety of Mediterranean journeys including nine-night Italian Riviera and France itineraries and 10-night Greek Isles itineraries through early October, when she then heads to the Caribbean.

Celebrity Cruises is considered the North America’s and Middle East’s Leading Cruise Line 2022 by voters at the World Travel Awards.