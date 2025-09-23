Cartology Travel Unveils Exclusive VIP Experience for Inaugural Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek

The legendary Montreux Jazz Festival is making history as it touches down in Africa for the very first time, bringing its celebrated spirit to the heart of South Africa’s Cape Winelands in Franschhoek from 27th-29th March 2026.

This marks the first African edition of the internationally renowned festival, which has been held in Switzerland since 1967. London-based Cartology Travel, winners of Condé Nast Traveller Top Travel Specialists 2025 (five agents), 2024 (two agents) and 2023 (co-founder Justin Huxter), with deep South African roots, is uniquely positioned to offer discerning travellers an unparalleled VIP experience combining this milestone musical celebration with insider access to one of the world’s most spectacular wine regions.

An historic musical moment

Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek promises to be a celebration like no other – inspired by jazz but reaching across all musical genres, featuring international headliners alongside rising South African stars. This landmark event transforms the picturesque Cape Winelands into a world-class music destination, where legendary festival heritage meets African soul.

For Cartology Travel’s founders, this debut holds particular significance. Co-founder Justin Huxter grew up in Franschhoek, while his mother and business partner Susan still calls the region home. “This isn’t just another festival for us,” explains Justin. “Franschhoek is in our DNA, and seeing Montreux come to our favourite corner of the world is extraordinary. We’re thrilled to share this historic moment with our clients through experiences they simply cannot access elsewhere.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond standard VIP: personalised excellence

Cartology Travel’s seven-night bespoke itinerary, starting from £9,950 for two people sharing, goes far beyond festival tickets. The carefully crafted experience begins with three nights in Cape Town at the iconic Belmond Mount Nelson - a welcoming oasis in the heart of Cape Town, beloved for its lovely grounds, wonderful people and bright pink facade.

Clients enjoy two full days with a private guide exploring the Mother City through completely tailored programming designed to take in the sights of Cape Town as well as discover local secrets, interesting people and off-the-beaten-path experiences. Whether seeking adventure through rock climbing, hiking, biking, paragliding or surfing, or preferring to discover Cape Town’s incredible art scene, vibrant culture, each day is crafted to individual preferences with exclusive opportunities unavailable to independent travellers.

The journey continues with four nights in Franschhoek – described by the founders as “our favourite corner of the world” where Justin grew up and Susan still resides – at Le Quartier Francais, a gem of a boutique hotel positioned perfectly in the village heart. Here, clients immerse themselves in the jazz festival atmosphere while enjoying all the shops, art galleries, cafes and bistros that line the village’s streets, alongside Cartology Travel’s signature behind-the-scenes access to the region’s finest wineries.

Exclusive wine country immersion

Cartology Travel’s Cape Winelands exploration demonstrates why their regional knowledge is unmatched. The specially crafted programme includes a comprehensive range of wine farms and wines, featuring the iconic Pinotage, small producers known only to insiders, and private tastings at some of CEO Kathy’s favourite Méthode Cap Classique (MCC) bubbly producers in Franschhoek. The journey also includes crisp white wines, all arranged through relationships built over decades and offering behind-the-scenes opportunities unavailable to the public.

The culinary highlight features a specially reserved dinner at the renowned La Petite Colombe, showcasing their acclaimed gourmet tasting menu. Having personally dined at every restaurant in the village, the Cartology Travel team provides comprehensive recommendations ensuring clients experience the very best of Franschhoek’s dining scene.

Award-winning travel expertise

“We don’t just broaden horizons – we transform them,” says the Cartology Travel team. This philosophy shines through every detail of the Franschhoek programme, from VIP airport meet-and-greet service to private transfers, daily breakfast, festival tickets, and all entrance and tasting fees included in the comprehensive package.

Founded by legendary hotelier Susan Huxter and her son Justin, and managed alongside Justin’s wife Kathy, Cartology Travel maintains its boutique, family-run approach while leveraging global connections through their affiliation with Travel Edge, one of the world’s premier luxury travel networks.

Masters of the unmissable

What distinguishes Cartology Travel is their meticulous, personal approach to travel design. Expert travel advisors provide insider knowledge and little black book contacts, ensuring clients receive VIP treatment throughout their journey.

The Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek package exemplifies this approach, combining a once-in-a-lifetime musical celebration with authentic local immersion, luxury accommodation, and opportunities that remain hidden from typical tourists.

About the package

The seven-night experience includes:

VIP meet and greet on arrival

Private airport transfers throughout

Seven nights luxury accommodation with all fees and taxes

Daily breakfast

Two days of Jazz Festival tickets

Four days with private guide and vehicle

All entrance and tasting fees

Dinner at La Petite Colombe

Customised itineraries based on personal preferences

Prices start from £9,950 for two people sharing (excluding international airfare).

About Cartology Travel

Founded by legendary hotelier Susan Huxter and her son Justin, this family-run luxury travel agency maintains a deeply personal approach while offering global access to extraordinary experiences.

As an independent affiliate of Travel Edge and Preferred Partner with the world’s finest hotel brands, Cartology Travel delivers truly personalised experiences with insider access that creates memories clients retell for decades. Their boutique approach means they don’t advertise – satisfied clients provide all the referrals they need.

The Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek takes place 27th-29th March 2026. For booking enquiries and bespoke itinerary planning, contact Cartology Travel.