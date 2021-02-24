Bosselaar to lead MMGY Travel Intelligence Europe

MMGY Global has announced the launch of MMGY Travel Intelligence Europe with the hiring of 25-year travel industry veteran Cees Bosselaar.

MMGY Travel Intelligence, which has been providing data, research and insights on travellers from its North American offices for more than three decades, is expanding its global presence with the opening of its new London office.

The addition will complement the growing integrated marketing services offering the company continues to build across the UK and Europe.

A long-standing figure in the European travel and tourism industry, Bosselaar brings a wealth of experience delivering major research initiatives for organisations including national tourism offices, cruise companies, hotels, airlines and more.

In his new position as managing director, MMGY Travel Intelligence Europe, Bosselaar will oversee services including visitor and guest analyses, resident sentiment, brand lift, competitive analyses, creative testing and other custom research studies.

“It is very exciting to be returning to Europe after having lived in the United States for over 30 years, and I am eager to build on the success of MMGY Travel Intelligence by expanding its well-respected brand of research, data and travel industry insight throughout the European continent,” said Bosselaar.

Bosselaar joins MMGY Global from Phocuswright where he served as vice president, business development since 2007.