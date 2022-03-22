Air Canada signs A321XLR deal with Airbus

Air Canada is acquiring 26 extra-long range (XLR) versions of the Airbus A321neo aircraft.

The aircraft has sufficient range to serve all North American and select transatlantic markets, while offering customers added comfort.

Deliveries are to begin in the first quarter of 2024 with the final aircraft to arrive in the first quarter of 2027.

Fifteen of the aircraft will be leased from Air Lease Corporation, five will be leased from AerCap and six are being acquired under a purchase agreement with Airbus.

The latter deal includes purchase rights to acquire an additional 14 of the aircraft between 2027 and 2030.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Air Canada is committed to further strengthen its market-leading position, especially through investments in new technology.

“The acquisition of the state-of-the-art Airbus A321XLR is an important element of this strategy and will drive our core priorities of elevating the customer experience, advancing our environmental goals, network expansion and increasing our overall cost efficiency.

“This order also shows that Air Canada is emerging strongly from the pandemic and is ideally positioned to grow, compete and thrive in a reshaped global aviation industry,” said Michael Rousseau, chief executive of Air Canada.