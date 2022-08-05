Bonza’s first Boeing 737 MAX arrives in Australia

Boeing has delivered the first 737-8 airplane to Bonza, a new carrier that becomes the first Australian airline to fly the new 737 MAX. Bonza held an arrival ceremony to commemorate the milestone and welcome the arrival of the fuel-efficient 737-8 at its Sunshine Coast base.

“We are beyond excited to welcome our first 737 MAX to Sunshine Coast Airport and with so much buzz around the country for Bonza, we hope today is also exciting for the communities we’ll be flying to,” said Tim Jordan, CEO of Bonza. “Our teams have been working hard behind the scenes to reach this significant milestone and we cannot wait to launch operations in the near future. The efficiency, reliability and overall capability of the 737 MAX will enable us to provide our customers with low-cost flights and the highest level of comfort onboard.”

“This is a tremendous milestone for Bonza and Boeing as the airline joins many operators around the world who have launched service with the 737 MAX,” said Christy Reese, vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing Asia Pacific, Boeing Commercial Airplanes. “Bonza has created a new business model to create new markets in Australia’s dynamic commercial aviation market. We are confident that the fuel-efficient 737-8 airplanes will enable the airline to provide their passengers with a comfortable flying experience and a more sustainable option to travel throughout the country.”

The 737-8 will enable Bonza to optimise its domestic operations, while reducing fuel use and carbon emissions by 20% and creating a 50% smaller noise footprint compared to previous generation airplanes. The 737 MAX family has the latest CFM International LEAP-1B engines, advanced technology winglets and other aerodynamic enhancements to improve performance and reduce operating costs. More than 40 airlines globally are operating the 737 MAX, which has made over 720,000 revenue flights totaling more than 1.8 million flight hours since late 2020.

Based in Australia’s Sunshine Coast, Bonza has signaled a commitment to add seven 737 MAX airplanes to its fleet within its first year of operation. The airline is working hard to commence flights as soon as late September subject to regulatory approval. The airline has also launched a nationwide contest on social media platforms to ask locals to help name its airplanes.

ADVERTISEMENT