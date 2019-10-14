Bolt adds new functionality to UK app

Bolt has added new functionality to its ride-hailing app, allowing users to request rides with stops at up to three locations with an estimated fare for the entire journey.

The multiple destinations feature is being rolled out globally to Bolt users on Android and iOS this month.

It caters especially to groups of passengers requiring different final destinations along a route and for customers collecting people on the way to a shared final stop.

Bolt offers an XL category in London with access to vehicles suitable for groups of up to six passengers.

Customers create additional stops by selecting the small plus sign on the right side of the address box when searching for a destination in the latest version of the app.

The driver will see the route with all the stops in their Bolt driver app after the ride has commenced.

Sam Raciti, Bolt UK country manager, said: “The new multiple destinations feature makes it easy for customers to stop along their route while having confidence in knowing the estimated fare before beginning their journey.

“We regularly review customer and driver feedback on ways to improve our offering and this feature was a popular request.

“Bolt believes mobility should be convenient, fast and seamless and we are always looking for ways to improve our service for passengers and drivers.

“The addition of this new functionality is another step towards achieving our goal of delivering the most rewarding urban travel experience.”

Bolt is experiencing rapid growth in London since the company launched its ride-hailing service in the UK’s capital city last June.

More than 1.5 million customers signed-up over the second half of 2019 and there are over 30,000 drivers already on-boarded to the platform, with more being vetted and trained every day.