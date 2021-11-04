Boeing 777X to debut at Dubai Airshow

The new Boeing 777X will make its international debut during the 2021 Dubai Airshow this month.

It will be part of a wider showcase of commercial, defence and services products from the manufacturer in the Middle East.

“Boeing is excited to participate fully in the Dubai Airshow, the first major international airshow in almost two years, and to be able to engage directly with customers, partners, suppliers and other stakeholders from the region and beyond,” said Kuljit Ghata-Aura, president of Boeing Middle East, Turkey and Africa.

“The show is a perfect opportunity to come together and remind the world of the importance of our industry and discuss technology and innovations that are critical to advance a more sustainable aerospace industry over the long-term.”

During the event, a Boeing 777-9 flight test airplane will soar in the flying program and appear in static display.

ADVERTISEMENT

Building on the best of the industry-leading 777 and 787 families, the 777-9 will be the largest and most efficient twin-engine jet in the world, delivering ten per cent better fuel use, emissions and operating costs than the competition.

The static display will also feature the 2021 Boeing ecoDemonstrator, an Alaska Airlines 737-9 that is flight-testing about 20 technologies to reduce fuel use, emissions and noise and further improve safety.

Meanwhile, Etihad Airways will display a 787-10 Dreamliner that showcases the airline’s collaboration with Boeing to advance sustainable aviation.

Etihad’s program researches and tests innovative technologies, products and practices on its fleet of 787s to further reduce carbon emissions.

Also on display, flydubai – the region’s largest 737 operator – will feature a 737 MAX 9 that reduces fuel use and CO2 by 14 per cent compared its predecessors.

The Dubai Airshow runs for four days from November 14th.