Berlin seeks to reopen to guests with new campaign

The German capital has hosted a Berlin Freedom Dinner, welcoming 3,000 residents to a special event at the decommissioned Tegel airport.

The event was arranged to send a message to global tourism: “Berlin loves you!“

A total of 1,018 dinner tables were arranged over 800 metres of the runway.

Berlin, formerly a magnet for tourism and trade fairs, is hoping to set the scene for reopening.

At the same time Berliners are saying goodbye to Tegel Airport, which for many years was a gateway to the world and will now become a technology park.

Burkhard Kieker, managing director of visitBerlin: “Today, together with many Berliners, we are happy to be sending out a welcome message – and from a very special place, on the runway at what used to be Tegel Airport.

“Berlin is back and invites visitors to enjoy the city of freedom.“

Governing mayor of Berlin, Michael Müller, and senator for economics, energy and public enterprises, Ramona Pop, had extended an invitation to this special evening event, together with Messe Berlin and visitBerlin.

Martin Ecknig, chief executive of Messe Berlin, said: “The Berlin Freedom Dinner is a great example of our determination to reopen.

“Together, we have put together a unique open-air event.

“It is for an experience such as this that we at Messe Berlin are well prepared – and so it makes me all the happier when the sum of many parts becomes one, and the world can see our welcome message: Berlin loves you!“