Bench Events to launch IDEEA series next year

Global hospitality organiser, Bench Events, has launched IDEEA - a series of conferences that will explore and facilitate hotel investment in central and eastern Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

In 2020, the IDEEA series will run three events in the region.

The flagship of these is IDEEA Hotel Investment Forum which will be held on May 21st-22nd at the Prague Marriott Hotel and is the main gathering for the entire region.

In addition, IDEEA’s satellite events which are designed to explore local markets will take place in Croatia and Russia.

Adria Hotel Forum takes place in Zagreb on February 18th-19th, with the Russia Hotel & Tourism Investment Conference to follow in Moscow on September 23rd.

Marina Franolic, managing director for central and eastern Europe at Bench Events, said: “Tourists now give as much consideration to destinations in the central and eastern Europe and CIS region as they would to other popular hubs like USA, Italy, Spain, UK, Germany, Italy and France.

“IDEEA is designed to help capitalise on the region’s fantastic opportunity - gathering key hotel owners, investors and operators of the region under one roof to facilitate networking along, thought leadership and knowledge-exchange.”

The hospitality investment climate remains fragmented within the regions, according to Bench Events, and IDEEA is being introduced as a platform to help bridge some of the regional gaps and create discussions of local and regional interest while featuring international speakers to deliver a global outlook on current trends.

The series of events feature workshops designed to educate attendees on local markets and discuss their potential.

Jonathan Worsley, chairman of Bench Events, stated: “We are excited to be back in Europe with IDEEA, the vision is a powerful series of hotel investment events driven by the hard work and commitment of our now expanded team - and designed to facilitate deals within this exciting region.

“I look forward to seeing new and familiar faces as we continue our commitment to create an impact for all participating attendees and economies we cater to.”

