Aer Lingus unveils largest ever North American offering for summer 2020

Aer Lingus is offering more seats than ever between the UK and destinations in North America for summer next year.

The airline is making almost two million seats available next year - the most it has ever offered - on flights across its extensive transatlantic route network.

Aer Lingus flies from Dublin to 14 destinations across North America – including newly launched Minneapolis - St. Paul – from 16 UK airports, including those in London, Manchester, Birmingham and Edinburgh.

The capacity increase means UK guests can choose from a wide range of additional services to popular summer destinations, including a rise from four to six flights a week to Orlando, Florida and an increase from two to three flights per week to Miami.

Services to Seattle are also being boosted from five flights a week to a new daily service, making it easier than ever for UK travellers to jet off to the Emerald City.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Irish carrier is to upgrade the aircraft operated on a selection of its North American routes, by introducing larger Airbus A330s on services to Los Angeles, Washington D.C. and Minneapolis - St. Paul – the airline’s latest transatlantic destination – offering more seats in spacious cabins.

Aer Lingus will also have replaced its entire Boeing 757 fleet next summer with four state-of-the-art, single-aisle Airbus A321neo long-range aircraft.

David Shepherd, Aer Lingus chief commercial officer, said: “Transatlantic growth continues to be our priority, and this is being realised in 2020 with the increased frequency and capacity on many direct routes from Dublin with easy access from scores of UK airports.

“Not only does our increased capacity strengthen Ireland’s connectivity with the United States but creates a greater, more efficient connection via Dublin for our neighbours in UK and Europe.

“Our ambition for the future of Aer Lingus is underpinned by a profitable, sustainable short-haul network and our summer 2020 schedule is testament to this commitment.”

UK guests flying to North America with Aer Lingus can pre-clear US Immigration and Customs in Dublin before stepping on board their transatlantic flight.

This means they can arrive as domestic passengers on arrival Stateside, skipping lengthy queues for a swift and smooth welcome to the US.